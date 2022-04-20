Boris Johnson news – live: PM set to leave for India as MPs prepare for vote on Partygate

Related: ‘Criminal’: Boris Johnson heckled by MPs in Commons

As Boris Johnson prepares to leave later on Wednesday for his long-delayed trip to India, MPs are getting ready for a crucial vote on Thursday over the Partygate scandal.

The vote in the House of Commons will determine whether Mr Johnson should be referred for further investigation over his “misleading” statements in Parliament in connection with lockdown-breaking social events held in Whitehall.

The prime minister has faced widespread calls to tender his resignation, including from a senior Conservative MP, after he offered a “wholehearted apology” in his first appearance in the Commons since being fined by police for breaking coronavirus laws.

Mark Harper, Conservative MP for the Forest of Dean, has said he believes Mr Johnson is “no longer worthy of the great office that he holds”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has said of his visit to India that “it is vital that democracies and friends stick together”.

He also said that he and India’s prime minister Narendra Modi will hold “in-depth talks” in Delhi this Friday on their “strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership”.

