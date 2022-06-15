Boris Johnson news – live: PM set to face PMQs as US congressmen accuse him of endangering NI peace

EU’s Maros Sefcovic says renegotiating Northern Ireland Protocol bill is ‘unrealistic’

Boris Johnson is set to face PMQs today for the first time since the publication of the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol legislation.

The prime minister downplayed the legislation moved earlier this week as “not a big deal” despite it being criticised for attempting to override large parts of the international deal struck over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements.

He was claimed to have told his ministers yesterday to “de-escalate” rhetoric to prevent a trade war with Brussels, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, EU commissioners are expected to initiate new legal action against the UK later this week which has been on hold since September.

The PM is also under fierce attack from Washington, with senior congressmen on both sides warning that the “irresponsible” move will endanger peace in the region.

In a sternly-worded joint statement, a group of senior members of Congress urged the UK and EU to “continue negotiations in good faith to achieve durable solutions to post-Brexit trade challenges”.

