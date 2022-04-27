Boris Johnson says Putin is popular enough in Russia to back down on Ukraine

Boris Johnson has said that Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to back down and withdraw forces from Ukraine.

“The Russian public overwhelmingly back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”

Back home, the prime minister has also threatened to “privatise the arse” off the Passport Office, as he lashed out at the organisation over huge delays putting holidays at risk.

Mr Johnson is said to be “horrified” by repeated breaches of a new 10-week target for processing applications, branded an “absolute shambles” by MPs.

There has been an unprecedented surge in demand after the lifting of Covid restrictions, because five million people delayed renewing their passports during the pandemic.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: PM says Putin has ‘political space’ to withdraw from Kyiv