Boris Johnson news – live: PM not among first 20 fined for Partygate, as No 10 refuses to admit law was broken

Boris Johnson told truth about Partygate ‘to best of his ability’, says deputy PM

Downing Street has confirmed that Boris Johnson has not yet been informed whether he is to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties he allegedly attended.

Asked if Mr Johnson had received a fixed penalty notice (FPN), his official spokesman said: “No – no change” and that the prime minister will only comment at the conclusion of the process.

Downing Street also continues to refuse to accept the law had been broken, despite the Met issuing 20 FPNs.

It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown.

Controversial comments by the Brexit opportunities minister were heard this morning as he defended his dismissal of the partygate row as “fluff” saying it was “not the most important issue in the world” in the context of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

He acknowledged that people were “undeniably cross” but insisted that Boris Johnson had not misled parliament, suggesting the PM had been given “wrong information”.

Show latest update 1649072065 Thousands of UK workers to take part in ‘biggest ever’ four day week trial From June this year 60 companies will give their 3,000 employees a three day weekend without any reduction in pay. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 12:34 1649071295 Boris Johnson has not received a fine No 10 confirmed that Boris Johnson has not been informed whether he is to be fined over gatherings he attended during the pandemic. Asked if Mr Johnson had received a fixed penalty notice, his official spokesman said: “No – no change.” Downing Street continue to refuse to accept the law had been broken, despite the Met issuing 20 fixed penalty notices (FPNs). Asked if the PM now accepted that Covid rules had been breached, the spokesman said: “The prime minister wants to comment at the conclusion of the process and not in the middle of it … we will have more to say at the conclusion of the process.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 12:21 1649069984 While the first partygate fines are being handed out, and Brexit Opportunities minister said this morning that some Covid restrictions were “inhuman”, the Chief Inspector at Ofsted spoke to talkRADIO about the devastating effects of lockdown on children’s learning. Watch the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 11:59 1649068614 Brexit Opportunities minister blasted by caller for ‘lying to us’ A caller on LBC tells Jacob Rees-Mogg he lied to the public for promising “lower energy prices and cheaper food” if we left the EU. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 11:36 1649066512 Rees-Mogg says Old Testament right on trans issues Asked on the LBC phone-in if a woman can have a penis, cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said “no” and referenced Genesis 1: 27. He said: “God made man in his own image. He made man and he made woman. He made both of them. I think God making us in his own image is quite good enough for me.” However, Rees-Mogg also added: “The issue is a complex one. There are issues of tolerance, and there are issues of kindliness, and I think it’s very important to allow people to make whatever choices in their life.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 11:01 1649065979 MP Simon Harts says there are many decisions ‘we’d wish we’d taken differently’ over Partygate The secretary of state for Wales tells GB News: “‘There are many things, many decisions and judgements that we probably all made at the time that we wish we’d taken differently.” See the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:52 1649065050 Rising food costs ‘nothing to do with Brexit’, insists Jacob Rees-Mogg Mr Rees-Mogg also claimed that post-Brexit trade deals would help ease the cost of living crisis – despite predictions food inflation will hit 15 per cent this year. My colleague Adam Forrest reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:37 1649063982 Government minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said he felt “sorry” on a “personal level” about David Warburton’s position The Brexit opportunities minister, whose constituency borders Mr Warburton’s Somerton and Frome seat, was asked on LBC Radio if he would offer a word of comfort to a neighbouring MP. “I obviously feel sorry for somebody on a personal level but it’s really important that the inquiry is carried out and people feel safe working in Parliament,” the former Commons leader said. “There’s a need for personal sympathy but there is also a need for a proper process to be followed.” Mr Rees-Mogg said it was “really important that people who are worried about their working relationship in Parliament have an independent body that they can go to”. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:19 1649063078 Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson was given wrong information about parties in Downing Street The minister told LBC: “The fact that the prime minister was given wrong information does not mean he mislead people.” Watch the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 10:04 1649062053 Jacob Rees-Mogg defends his description of partygate as “fluff” and “fundamentally trivial” Speaking to LBC this morning, the minister said: “I think those words in the context of what is going on in Ukraine is completely reasonable. “I don’t think the issue of what may or may not have happened in Downing Street is fundamental. “What is fundamental is that we look in the enquiry at how those rules were devised and the effect that they had because I think some of those rules were inhuman.” He added: “What we should learn from this is not in relation to parties, but was it ever right to say that you weren’t allowed to be with people as they were dying and I think it is so important that the enquiry that is about to take place looks to whether the restrictions were proportionate.” Maryam Zakir-Hussain 4 April 2022 09:47

