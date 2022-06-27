Boris Johnson news – live: PM insists he is ‘not worried’ by Tory leadership plots

Boris Johnson claims voters ‘absolutely fed up of hearing about things I stuffed up’

Boris Johnson has insisted that he is unperturbed by potential plots by his fellow Tories to oust him, following a stinging double by-election defeat and the resignation of Tory Party chair Oliver Dowden.

The prime minister told journalists at the G7 summit that questions over his leadership had been “settled” in the recent confidence vote, despite reporting over the weekend suggesting Tory MPs have submitted a flurry of new no confidence letters to the 1922 Committee.

The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked by his suggestion that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s, with one former Cabinet minister telling The Telegraph: “Talking about a third term before even winning a second is taking voters for granted – that usually doesn’t end well.”

Meanwhile, MPs are preparing to debate controversial new legislation to unilaterally suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Mr Johnson suggested could be done “fairly rapidly” and be in law by the end of 2022.

Show latest update 1656322698 Today could mark ‘significant step forward’ in Brexit protocol row, DUP minister says It will be a “significant step” if the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill gets through its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday – but the future looks “bleak” if it does not, the DUP’s Edwin Poots has said. Asked if his party will be any closer to returning to Stormont if it gets through, Mr Poots told BBC Radio Ulster: “In a sense, yes.” He warned that if it does not get through “I think that the future looks bleak”, adding: “If it gets through today it is a significant step forward and we’d be working with government to see what other steps can be taken in advance of legislation being fully applied.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 10:38 1656322038 Threat of Stormont pay cut will have ‘no bearing whatsoever’ on DUP protest, minister says A UK government threat to cut MLA pay if Northern Ireland’s executive remains frozen will have “no bearing whatsoever” on the DUP’s decision on whether to return to Stormont powersharing, the party’s agriculture minister has said. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has warned that he will move “soon” to reduce the wages of Assembly members if the legislature in Belfast remains in cold storage. Asked if he felt discomfort in accepting his salary when the Assembly and Executive were not meeting due to the DUP boycott, Edwin Poots told BBC Radio Ulster: “I’m working six days a week most weeks, so personally I have no issue about taking pay, but if Brandon Lewis wants to cut pay, bring it on – that’s entirely up to him. “That will have no bearing whatsoever on the position that we’re adopting. None whatsoever. We are standing on a principle. Therefore pay will not be an issue that will detract us from achieving what we’ve set out to achieve.” Asked if he felt Mr Lewis was issuing an empty threat, Mr Poots responded: “I don’t care, he can threaten all he likes – this is about a principle. Therefore, if Brandon Lewis wishes to do this, he can do it.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 10:27 1656321198 ‘Fast’ plan to ditch protocol checks can be done in 2022, says PM Boris Johnson has claimed his plan to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could be done “fairly rapidly” and be in law by the end of 2022, our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports. The PM told reporters at the G7 summit – also being attended by senior figures from the EU – that “the interesting thing is how little this conversation is being had, certainly here”, indicating he is not expecting a major diplomatic row on Monday. “All we are saying is you can get rid of those whilst not in any way endangering the EU single market.” Asked if the measures could be in place this year, he said: “Yes, I think we could do it very fast, parliament willing.” He said it would be “even better” if we could “get some of that flexibility we need in our conversations with Maros Sefcovic”. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 10:13 1656320298 Boris Johnson ‘not worried’ by Tory leadership plots while at G7 Boris Johnson has said he is not worried about Tory leadership plots and insisted questions over his leadership have been “settled”, our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports. Asked if he is concerned about plotting while he is at the G7, he told reporters: “No. We settled that a couple of weeks ago.” He said he was focused on addressing the cost of living crisis, building a stronger economy and “the general government agenda, levelling up the country”. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 09:58 1656319458 Johnson and Biden clash over plan to cut green fuels for food production Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden are at odds over a plane to cut the production of biofuels in a bid to free up land for food production, our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports. The prime minister wants G7 leaders to temporarily cut the amount of grain produced for biofuels, claiming the process is pushing up the cost of food. Britain is backed by Germany – also pushing for a temporary waiver on their biofuel commitments – but the US and Canada are against the move. American officials have said Mr Biden will block the plan in a bid to protect the lucrative US market for ethanol and biodiesels and the country’s climate change commitments. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 09:44 1656318798 Johnson has a ‘lot he wants to do’ as PM, minister insists A Cabinet minister has backed Boris Johnson’s suggestion that he could see himself remaining in Downing Street for another decade, and claimed that the prime minister was really saying that he has a “lot he wants to do”. “I sometimes feel in these situations that prime ministers can’t win,” the environment secretary George Eustice told Times Radio. “They either say that they want to carry on and they’ve got a lot to do and they want to keep going. And that’s what obviously Margaret Thatcher said and what Boris Johnson is perceived to have said. “Or like Tony Blair, they say they’re not going to go on and on and people spend years arguing about the date of their departure. So they can’t really win in these situations.” George Eustice continued: “I think what the prime minister was really saying is he’s got a lot that he wants to do. There’s a lot going on in the world that he’s focused on, and he doesn’t want to get distracted by these sorts of discussions. “Yes, he’d like to go on and on. But to be honest, we also understand that we’ve got a lot of hurdles to clear before we get to that point.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 09:33 1656318078 ‘Big challenge’ to get grain out of Ukraine by rail, minister says It would be a “big challenge” to get grain out of Ukraine by rail, environment secretary George Eustice has said. Questioned about the logistical difficulties of such a move, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is a big challenge. If it were easy, we would have found a way of doing it so far.” But he said that moving it by ship through the Black Sea would be fraught with difficulty, adding: “You’ve got a very perilous situation for shipping in the Black Sea. It’s mined. Ukraine themselves, for defensive and security reasons, have secured that port and they’re not letting shipping in anyway. “It therefore probably means that a rail route would be the most likely, the most successful, but, as you say, that’s not easy either. This is something we should apply our minds to, to try and find a way of getting this wheat out.” Asked whether plans to help facilitate a so-called safe corridor from ports such as Odesa are still being considered, Mr Eustice said: “I think we keep all options open at the moment to try and find a solution. But it is very, very challenging.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 09:21 1656317538 New bill ‘will fix’ problems with NI Protocol, Liz Truss claims The government’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will “fix the problems” that the post-Brexit arrangements in the region have caused,” foreign secretary Liz Truss has claimed. MPs will debate the proposed legislation on the protocol later on Monday. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 09:12 1656316671 Nicola Sturgeon evokes Margaret Thatcher ahead of Scottish independence announcement Nicola Sturgeon has evoked Margaret Thatcher in her bid for a second Scottish independence referendum, as she prepares to outline her plans tomorrow for a fresh vote next October. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross insisted on Sunday that his party will not indulge in what he described as a “pretend referendum” and accused the first minister of playing constitutional “games”. But ahead of her announcement, Ms Sturgeon said that “even previous Tory leaders, from Margaret Thatcher to Theresa May, said they believed the UK was based on the consent of the people who lived in its constituent nations”. “Westminster is taking a wrecking ball to the idea of the United Kingdom as a voluntary partnership of nations,” she said. “A Tory Government with just six MPs from Scotland, supported on this issue by Labour, is seeking to deny the democratic right of the people of Scotland to choose their own future. “In doing so they are demonstrating beyond doubt that in place of a voluntary partnership they believe the UK is instead defined by Westminster control. The case for a referendum is therefore now as much a Scottish democracy movement as a Scottish independence movement.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 08:57 1656315466 Zelensky to ask G7 leaders for more weapons Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports: Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky will urge leaders of some of the world’s richest countries to do more to support his nation’s fight against Russia. Mr Zelensky will address Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other G7 leaders by video link from Kyiv as his country continues to come under attack from Vladimir Putin’’ missiles. In his nightly address on Sunday, he urged the allies to be “partners, not observers” and give his country the ability to defend itself – warning that any delay would be an invitation to Russia to strike again. Mr Zelensky said he would demand extra defence systems. “We need a powerful air defence – modern, fully effective – which can ensure complete protection against these missiles,” he said. He added: “Delays in the transfer of weapons to our state, any restrictions are actually an invitation for Russia to strike again and again. The occupiers – these terrorists – must be beaten with all our might so that they do not think they can put pressure and outplay someone.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 08:37

