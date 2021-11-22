Boris Johnson news – live: PM facing rebellion on social care as all new buildings to have car charging points

Related video: Sajid Javid launches review into racial and gender bias in medical devices

The government faces the possibility of a backbench rebellion today amid anger from MPs, after it emerged poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care as part of changes made to the controversial health and social care bill.

Concerns were raised following the publication of a policy paper, which revealed that the means-tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities would not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap. It means people could still be forced to sell their homes to pay for costly care bills, critics have suggested.

Pressed on whether this was the case on Monday morning, hours before a Commons vote on the matter, small business minister Paul Scully, said he hoped no one would have to sell their home, but declined the opportunity to outright guarantee it. “I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do,” he told Sky News.

Elsewhere, Boris Johnson has insisted all new homes, supermarkets and workplaces built in Britain will be required to install electric vehicle charging points as standard from 2022, under new regulations aimed at kickstarting the nation’s bid to ban the sale of new fossil fuel vehicles by 2030.

Show latest update 1637568876 Minister refuses to guarantee end of selling homes to pay for care A government minister has said he hoped no one would have to sell their home under the PM’s social care proposals, but declined the opportunity to outright guarantee it. Paul Scully, the government’s small business minister, told Sky News simply there will “be fewer people selling their houses and hopefully none”. However, pressed on whether some would have to sell their homes to pay for care, despite Boris Johnson’s pledge that his policy meant they would not, Mr Scully replied: “I can’t tell you what individuals are going to do. What I’m saying is the social care solution is all about getting a cap above which you do not need to pay – that gives people certainty.” Asked again whether some people receiving care might have to sell up under the proposals, which are due to be put to MPs on Monday, the business minister said: “It will depend on different circumstances.” He added: “If you hit the cap you will not have to pay any more money for your personal care – I think that is a fair, balanced approach for taxpayers and people who are having to pay for what is a really expensive, at the moment, form of care through social care.” Sam Hancock 22 November 2021 08:14 1637568688 PM faces Commons social care rebellion amid Tory anger Boris Johnson is facing mounting Conservative anger and the prospect of a damaging Commons rebellion over social care reform, after it emerged that poorer pensioners face paying more for the cost of care. One northern Tory MP told The Independent they were “very concerned” following the publication of a policy paper revealing that the means-tested support provided to some pensioners by local authorities would not count towards the £86,000 lifetime cap. The PM already faces dissent on the back benches over the botched attempt to prevent Owen Paterson’s suspension – resulting in weeks of sleaze allegations – and accusations of “betrayal” over scaled-black rail plans, while the polls show a dip in Conservative support, writes our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn. Sam Hancock 22 November 2021 08:11 1637568547 Good morning Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling politics coverage. Stay tuned as we bring you the at least updates on the day MPs vote will in favour of, or against, amendments Boris Johnson’s government are proposing to make to the health and social care bill. Sam Hancock 22 November 2021 08:09

