Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces wave of no confidence letters ‘submitted to 1922 committee’

Boris Johnson claims voters ‘absolutely fed up of hearing about things I stuffed up’

Boris Johnson is facing a renewed bid to topple his premiership after a flurry of new no confidence letters were reportedly submitted to the 1922 committee.

The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked by his suggestion earlier Sunday that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s G7 summit, Mr Johnson insisted he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader.

One former cabinet minister told the newspaper: “Talking about a third term before even winning a second is taking voters for granted – that usually doesn’t end well.”

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron failed to discuss the issue of thousands of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel at the G7 summit.

When asked why the boat crossings weren’t discussed, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “There are very significant issues of geopolitical concern to discuss, not least the crisis in Ukraine.

Show latest update 1656303612 Johnson and Macron fail to discuss migrant crisis at G7 At the G7 summit, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron failed to discuss the subject of thousands of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel. The British and French leaders met at the summit in Germany’s Bavarian Alps, where they spoke about geopolitical crises such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But they did not address the situation which has seen more than 12,000 people cross the Channel so far this year. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) greets French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral meeting on the first day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau on 26 June 2022 (Getty Images) France’s President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pose for a picture during bilateral talks on 26 June 2022, in Elmau Castle, southern Germany, on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of Seven rich nations (AFP via Getty Images) When asked why the boat crossings weren’t discussed, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “There are very significant issues of geopolitical concern to discuss, not least the crisis in Ukraine. “They have talked about those issues previously and I’m sure they will again. But, obviously, on the eve of the G7, that’s pretty much, I’m sure, at the forefront of both of their minds.” Namita Singh 27 June 2022 05:20 1656303352 Johnson faces fresh rebellion against his premiership Boris Johnson is facing a fresh rebellion against his premiership as several MPs reportedly submitted a flurry of no-confidence letters to the 1922 committee. The fresh rebellion against the prime minister was allegedly provoked after he suggested on Sunday that he is planning to lead the country into the 2030s and “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader. But rebels told the Daily Telegraph on Sunday evening that they had been contacted by MPs submitting new letters to the 1922 committee, despite Mr Johnson earlier urging disgruntled backbenchers to focus not on the things he has “stuffed up”. Read the details in this report Emily Atkinson: Namita Singh 27 June 2022 05:15 1656301834 Welcome to the UK politics blog for Monday, 27 June 2022 where we bring you the latest news and analysis from the heart of Westminster. Namita Singh 27 June 2022 04:50

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: PM faces wave of no confidence letters ‘submitted to 1922 committee’