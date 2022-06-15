Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces PMQs after EU takes legal action on Brexit

EU’s Maros Sefcovic says renegotiating Northern Ireland Protocol bill is ‘unrealistic’

Boris Johnson is facing his first PMQs since the government published draft plans to override parts of the Brexit deal agreed with the EU.

The prime minister will take questions from Labour leader Keir Stamer and other MPs after the EU Commission confirmed it is taking legal action against London over proposals to take unilateral action on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Macros Sefcovic, the Commission vice president, confirmed the legal action in a Brussels press conference earlier. He said that the UK government had set out to “unilaterally break international law”.

Mr Sefcovic added: “Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

“Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.”

The government insists the move is legal.

Show latest update 1655290002 Johnson faces Commons grilling Boris Johnson is facing his first PMQs since the government published draft plans to override parts of the Brexit deal agreed with the EU. Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 11:46 1655289954 Who should replace Boris Johnson? Have your say Boris Johnson recently survived a confidence vote on his leadership but questions remain over his future following a slew of recent scandals. Several cabinet ministers have been touted as potential successors if the prime minister is eventually ousted from office. Who would you like to see replace Mr Johnson? Have your say in our poll by clicking the link below: Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 11:45 1655289043 Your questions on the protocol bill and ‘bonfire’ of EU rules – answered live The never-ending Brexit row between the UK and EU is entering a new phase as Brussels launches legal action against London in response to its plan to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol. Got a question about how we got here, or what might happen next? Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest will be on hand from 3pm to answer as many of your queries as possible. To ask a question, simply leave a message in the comments section of the article below: Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 11:30 1655288143 Sefcovic – EU doesn’t want to ‘interfere’ in getting DUP back into power-sharing The EU is not seeking to “interfere” in the process of getting the Democratic Unionist Party back into government in Northern Ireland. The party is refusing to enter power-sharing with Sinn Fein in protest at the Brexit protocol and would not give any guarantees after London published draft plans to override parts of the deal. Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Maros Sefcovic, the EU Commission president, said the EU had “no intention to interfere in this process” and stressed the bloc was not aiming for a “political victory”, when asked how the DUP could be convinced to return to power-sharing. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic Maros Sefcovic told a press conference in Brussels: “We respect first and foremost the the Good Friday/Belfast agreement in all its dimensions”. He added: “We do not seek a political victory, what we want is to find a workable, long-term solution … giving the legal certainty to the operators in Northern Ireland how the protocol would be implemented… “What we need is the political will from London to engage with us, to work on smoothing operations and implementation of the protocol and to do it in a way that brings lasting benefits for the people of Northern Ireland”. Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 11:15 1655287243 Labour shadow minister ‘hopes’ UK will re-join EU single market A member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet told party was recorded telling supporters that she hopes the UK can “eventually” re-join the EU single market and customs union. Our politics correspondent Adam Forrest reports: Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 11:00 1655286403 Sefcovic: ‘Door remains open for dialogue’ The EU’s “door remains open for dialogue” despite it taking legal action against the UK, Maros Sefcovic has said. He told a press conference in Brussels: “We want to discuss these solutions with the UK government. “Given that the UK hasn’t sat down at the table with us since February, I think it’s high time to show some political will to find joint solutions. “The UK has stated that for us to talk, the EU must be willing to change the protocol. “On the contrary, we have always said that our package of proposals has never been a take-it-or-leave-it offer – it can evolve.” He emphasised the need for safeguards to protect the single market and said these conditions were not for the UK to change. “It’s simply and legally and politically inconceivable that the UK Government decides unilaterally what kind of goods can enter our single market.” Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 10:46 1655285794 Commission issues statement The European Commission has published a statement after vice president Maros Sefcovic confirmed the bloc will take legal action against the UK over its plan to overdrive parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol. The statement says: The European Commission has today launched infringement proceedings against the United Kingdom for not complying with significant parts of the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland. Despite repeated calls on the UK government to implement the Protocol, it has failed to do so. “This is a clear breach of international law. The aim of these infringement proceedings is to restore compliance with the Protocol in a number of key areas where the UK hasn’t been implementing it properly – ultimately with the goal of protecting the health and safety of EU citizens. At the same time, the Commission is today providing additional details on the possible solutions it put forward in October 2021 to facilitate the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The position papers published today explain how the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland can be significantly facilitated. “The Commission calls on the UK government to engage seriously and constructively with these suggested solutions. As usual, the Commission will proceed in close collaboration and constant dialogue with the European Parliament and Council. Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 10:36 1655285106 ‘This is illegal’: EU launches legal action against Boris Johnson for breaking international law As we’ve been reporting, the European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has been giving a press conference responding to the UK’s plan to take unilateral action to overide parts of Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol. This is a developing story. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone will have more as it comes in: Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 10:25 1655284840 Protocol bill ‘extremely damaging’ The government’s Northern Ireland protocol Bill is “extremely damaging to mutual trust and respect between the EU and the UK”, Maros Sefcovic said. The European Commission vice-president said: “It has created deep uncertainty and casts a shadow over our overall co-operation, all at a time when respect for international agreements has never been more important. “That is why the commission has today decided to take legal action against the UK for not complying with significant parts of the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.” Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 10:20 1655284646 Sefcovic – UK bill breaks international law The plan would mean “breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached together only three years ago” by Boris Johnson’s government and the EU. Mr Sefcovic said: “Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement. “Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. “So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.” European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels the UK Government had set out to “unilaterally break international law”. Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 10:17

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: PM faces PMQs after EU takes legal action on Brexit