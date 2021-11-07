Boris Johnson news – live: PM faces cash for votes probe amid ‘genuine rage’ over handling of Paterson scandal

Labour demands apology from Boris Johnson over Owen Paterson row

Boris Johnson is facing a civil service probe into claims his government threatened to strip funds from his MPs’ constituencies if they did not toe the line.

Backbenchers were allegedly told by Conservative whips the people they represented would lose out if they did not back the government. The Liberal Democrats have demanded Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, investigate.

It comes after a difficult week for the PM, who was forced into a screeching U-turn on plans to rip up the Commons standards regime.

His government had whipped MPs to back the plan and also to put the suspension of Owen Paterson on the back burner, but realised in less than 24 hours it would be unable to force through its plans amid widespread backlash.

On Sunday a senior Tory warned there was “genuine rage” in the ranks at how Mr Johnson was conducting himself. “This mess should be used as an opportunity to press the reset button on the entire parliament-government relationship,” Tobias Ellwood wrote in The Sun.

Show latest update 1636271017 ‘Genuine rage’ in Tory ranks over PM’s conduct There is “genuine rage” among the Conservative ranks over the way Boris Johnson has behaved in recent days, according to a former minister. Tobias Ellwood called for a “reset” of relations between parliament and the government following the debacle over Owen Paterson’s standards breaches. Mr Johnson must display “leadership, statecraft and vision”, he wrote in The Sun. Mr Ellwood wrote: “A PM who takes parliament for granted will achieve none of these things and simply end up, not as a big beast, but as just another former occupant of No 10. “This mess should be used as an opportunity to press the reset button on the entire parliament-government relationship, then regroup. There is genuine rage within the ranks. “Constituents have been rightly appalled by what they have seen. One system for MPs, another for the public.” Jon Sharman 7 November 2021 07:43 1636270883 Boris Johnson facing prospect of ‘cash for votes’ inquiry after claims Tory whips blackmailed MPs Boris Johnson is facing the prospect of a “cash for votes” inquiry into whether his party used public money to “blackmail” its own MPs, writes Jon Stone. During last week’s row over the Commons sleaze watchdog, the Conservative Party whips office was reported to have warned backbenchers their constituency areas would lose funding if they failed to vote with the government. Now the cabinet secretary Simon Case is being urged to investigate the allegations – which opposition parties say would amount to a misuse of public funds. Jon Sharman 7 November 2021 07:41

