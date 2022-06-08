Boris Johnson news – live: PM encouraged to ‘ditch Sunak’ for Jeremy Hunt

Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson is being encouraged by allies to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.

The prime minister’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.

Now Mr Johnson’s allies are eyeing up what they see as a “dream team” of him and Jeremy Hunt, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Labour has called on tax authorities to investigate the financial affairs of the health secretary, Sajid Javid, The Independent has learned.

The party has penned a letter to HMRC requesting a fresh examination of the cabinet minister’s historic tax arrangements.

It centres on Mr Javid’s ties to a company called SA Capital. These links raise the “possibility that he has been a beneficiary of a loan scheme designed to avoid paying UK tax”, said the shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting.

Northern Ireland: Fears Boris Johnson will use Brexit to rally support after confidence vote Divisions within the Conservative Party must not dictate the UK's approach to negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Irish foreign affairs minister has said. Simon Coveney warned that divisions within the Conservative Party could not impact on UK-EU negotiations over the post-Brexit arrangements for the region. Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Boris Johnson on Monday, in a bruising show of discontent that has left the prime minister seriously weakened. Dominic McGrath reports: William Hague: PM leading after confidence vote 'like driving on M1 with a flat tyre' – watch William Hague: PM leading after confidence vote 'like driving on M1 with a flat tyre'

'No plans' for reshuffle after Boris Johnson scrapes through confidence vote, says No 10 Read more from our political editor Andrew Woodcock here:

Watch: Boris Johnson won confidence vote 'comfortably', Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson won confidence vote 'comfortably', Jacob Rees-Mogg says

If PM calls snap election, 'he's not doing that to help the country', says Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon has said she is not in favour of a snap general election, stressing that holding one would be an attempt by the PM to "take everybody in his own party down with him". Speaking to journalists after she opened the new STUC headquarters in Glasgow, the first minister said: “If Boris Johnson wants to call an election, it’ll be because he knows he’s finished and he wants to just take everybody in his own party down with him. “Do I believe Boris Johnson is capable of such a selfish act? Yes I do. “That’s something his own party should be thinking of.” She added: “I don’t think there should be a snap general election – if he decides to call a snap general election, my party will fight it and we’ll fight it with, I think, a reasonable prospect of doing well. “Boris Johnson needs to stop thinking about what’s best for him and start thinking about what’s best for the country he’s supposed to lead.” She continued: “If he calls a snap general election, he’s not doing that to help the country. “He’s doing that only from the perspective of his own preservation. I don’t think it would work because the country would boot him out.” Emily Atkinson 8 June 2022 00:40 1654641610 Scottish Tory leader says he voted against PM because ‘his actions were unacceptable’ The leader of the Scottish Tories said he voted against the PM “because his actions were unacceptable” and that wanting the Johnson to go was his final position. Ukraine's president 'very happy' that Boris Johnson survived no-confidence vote Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Mr Johnson as "a true friend of Ukraine", adding: "I am glad we have not lost a very important ally." As Conservatives weighed up whether to demand the no-confidence vote, the prime minister urged them to recognise the leadership he has shown over war in Ukraine. Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports: Watch: Tory MP claims BBC tried to make Boris Johnson 'look like Hannibal Lecter' Tory MP claims BBC tried to make Boris Johnson 'look like Hannibal Lecter'

PM must 'reflect' on Monday's vote, says Douglas Ross Boris Johnson has to "reflect" on the number of MPs who said they could not support him in a confidence vote, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said. Douglas Ross told STV news on Tuesday: "I think the prime minister does have to reflect on such a significant number voting no confidence in him." Asked if Mr Johnson should resign, Mr Ross told the broadcaster: "Well, I think he has to look at that." He added: "That's a decision for the Prime Minister but we know when Theresa May had a greater percentage number of MPs supporting her in 2018 when she faced a confidence vote, people were immediately saying it wasn't good enough. "Well, last night 41% of Conservative MPs felt that they couldn't support the prime minister and that is a very high number. A hundred and forty eight is far higher than many people were expecting." David Canzini, deputy chief of staff at No 10, has privately expressed concerns about Mr Johnson’s ability and dedication to fighting a nationwide campaign in the next two years. Our economics editor Anna Isaac has more: Emily Atkinson 7 June 2022 19:40

