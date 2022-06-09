Boris Johnson news – live: PM delivering speech on housing plan to boost ownership

Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson is making a speech on new housing plans which will allow people to use their benefits to get on the property ladder.

The prime minister is expected to unveil the policy in a speech in Blackpool on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to save his political career after 41 per cent of his MPs declared no confidence in his leadership.

However, the government’s right to buy plan has been labelled a “dangerous gimmick,” by housing charity Shelter with the group’s chief executive calling on the prime minister to “stop wasting time” on failed policies.

Shelter CEO Polly Neate said the government’s promise to replace sold social homes through Right to Buy “has flopped.”

“The government needs to stop wasting time on the failed policies of the past and start building more of the secure social homes this country actually needs.”

Show latest update 1654776291 What is Right to Buy and what could change under government’s plans? Boris Johnson will today announce plans designed to help lower earners buy houses as he seeks to reset his faltering premiership after Monday’s damaging confidence vote. In a speech in Lancashire, the prime minister is expected to set out a blueprint which broadly has two main planks. The first is a pledge to extend the Right to Buy scheme for people renting from housing associations. The second is to allow people to use their housing benefits to pay for mortgages. Read the full explainer below: Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 13:04 1654774833 Housing plan ‘reheated old idea,’ Keir Starmer says Labour leader Keir Starmer said Boris Johnson’s plan to extend right to buy to housing association tenants is “the wrong approach”. He added: “It’s a reheated version of an idea the government had back in 2015. They piloted it and it didn’t work. It’s reheating an old idea … they really are at the end of the road.” Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 12:40 1654773933 ‘Writing is on the wall’: Boris Johnson will be ousted before next election, says former Tory chancellor Boris Johnson is doomed to be ousted by his own party before the next general election following this week’s damaging no-confidence vote, said former chancellor Philip Hammond. The ex-cabinet minister said “the writing is on the wall” for the prime minister after 41 per cent of his own MPs voted to remove him – predicting his authority would “ebb away” over the next few months. “I don’t think he will lead the party into the next general election. I think a rebellion on this scale is very difficult to survive,” Mr Hammond told Bloomberg. Read the full story below: Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 12:25 1654773033 Labour compared Boris Johnson to a broken computer that can only be turned off and on again “so many times” before realising “you just need to get rid”. Opening Business Questions, shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire said: “I have to say what has happened to the government’s Queen’s Speech? Have they lost it down the back of the sofa? Where are all those bills we were promised? “Whether it is cancer waiting times, long waits for passports and driving licences, or queues at airports, we are in backlog Britain and the Leader’s statement does nothing to deal with that either. “Meanwhile, the prime minister seems to be once again embarking on yet another attempt to reset his premiership, but, Mr Speaker, there are only so many times you can try turning something off and then on again only to find it is still broken and you just need to get rid. Tory MPs have made their choice though.” (via REUTERS) Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 12:10 1654772433 Watch: Michael Gove says he ‘doesn’t know’ how many people will benefit from new housing policy Gove says he ‘doesn’t know’ how many people will benefit from new housing policy Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 12:00 1654771533 Queen receives Platinum Jubilee gift from cabinet ministers The Queen has received a musical box from cabinet ministers to mark her Platinum Jubilee. The hand-painted enamel-on-copper musical box, finished with a platinum mount, plays Handel’s ‘Hallelujah’. The box uniquely pictures No 10 Downing Street on the top and a miniature portrait of all fourteen of the Queen’s prime ministers since 1952 around the sides. These portraits are surrounded by the same yellow shade found on the staircase walls at No10, which famously feature pictures of all the British prime ministers. On the inside lid, an inscription including the names of the Cabinet. (Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing St) (Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street) Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 11:45 1654770633 Zero economic benefit from Brexit crowns on pint glasses, government admits The government expects zero economic benefit from the reintroduction of crown symbols on pint glasses, ministers have admitted. With food and energy prices soaring the government used the jubilee bank holiday to re-announce that crown marks could make a comeback to pub glassware. But asked about the benefits business minister Paul Scully said the government did not “anticipate any impact on GDP” from the jubilee measure. Until 2006 a crown symbol was displayed on beer glasses to indicate that it contained an accurate one pint. New EU rules from that date however meant the crown symbol was no longer required, with a European ‘CE’ mark instead needed. Read the full story below from our policy correspondent, Jon Stone: Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 11:30 1654769733 Speaking in the Commons during a debate on the government’s plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Tory MP and Brexiteer Sir Bernard Jenkin delivered a warning. He said: “If the government does not bring forward a Bill which holds out the serious prospect of the restoration of power sharing in Northern Ireland and the restoration of the Good Friday Agreement, I will vote against it.” The Foreign Office minister replied: “My colleagues on the Treasury benches will have heard the point you make”. Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 11:15 1654768833 Government’s housing plan ‘a dangerous gimmick’ Shelter boss says Housing charity Shelter have also weighed on the government’s new home ownership policy. Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The prime minister’s housing plans are baffling, unworkable, and a dangerous gimmick. Hatching reckless plans to extend Right to Buy will put our rapidly shrinking supply of social homes at even greater risk. “For decades the promise to replace every social home sold off through Right to Buy has flopped. If these plans progress we will remain stuck in the same destructive cycle of selling off and knocking down thousands more social homes than get built each year. “The maths doesn’t add up: why try to sell off what little truly affordable housing is left – at great expense – when homelessness is rising and over a million households are stuck on the waiting list. The government needs to stop wasting time on the failed policies of the past and start building more of the secure social homes this country actually needs.” Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 11:00 1654767764 Gove promising ‘instant’ replacement of social housing Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has said new social housing would be produced “instantly” to replace homes bought by low-earners under the government’s latest housing plans. Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain how quickly new social homes would replace those bought under the scheme, Mr Gove said: “Instantly.” He added: “Overall, we want to be in a position where we’re increasing social homes, increasing the number of homes that are there for ownership, and ensuring that in the stock of social homes as people move from renting to ownership so that we replace those numbers as well.” Thomas Kingsley 9 June 2022 10:42

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: PM delivering speech on housing plan to boost ownership