Boris Johnson news – live: PM defends No 10 garden party as ‘people at work, talking about work’

Raab says it was staff having a drink after meetings in No 10 garden photo

Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe – in which he said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished – has left No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.

The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was “post-normal work hours” – and yet, because it was still a “work meeting” it also complied with the Covid rules.

It comes as adults in Britain think it likely that the PM will not still be in office by the end of 2022, according to an opinion poll published by Ipsos Mori. Six out of ten people (62 per cent) believe Mr Johnson will be out of No 10 by this time next year, the data shows.

Follow our live coverage below

Show latest update 1640023412 Conservatives could lose eight MP seats in Wales at next election, says poll A YouGov poll, carried out for ITV Wales and Cardiff University, has shown that the Conservative Party could lose around eight parliamentary seats at the next general election, as reported by PA. This would bring their total in the country down to six. The news comes following a series of scandals in the past few weeks, including negative headlines over alleged Christmas parties at Number 10. Polling expert Professor Roger Awan-Scully, of Cardiff University, said: “These figures suggest the recent decline in the Britain-wide poll ratings of the Conservative is being mirrored here in Wales – our latest estimate puts the Welsh Tories fully 10 points below the level of support that they secured in the December 2019 general election. “Labour’s position, by contrast, appears to be very solid, while Plaid Cymru appear to have slipped back after an unusually strong showing in our autumn poll. “It is also interesting to observe, in the wake of their spectacular by-election success this week not far over the border in North Shropshire, that there has been no apparent improvement in the position of the Liberal Democrats.” Grace Almond 20 December 2021 18:03 1640022032 We were ‘at work’ while photographed with wine in No 10 garden, says PM Boris Johnson has said the photos showing him and staff eating cheese and drinking wine in the No 10 garden during lockdown last May were “people at work, talking about work”. Asked if he normally has meetings with cheese and wine, the PM said: “Those were people at work … This is where I live and where I work. Those were people at work, talking about work.” He added: “I really think it’s vital to focus if we can on the messages we’re trying to get across today.” Asked if he was relaxed about people drinking alcohol while working, Mr Johnson said: “I’ve said what I’ve said about that.” More from Adam Forrest: Grace Almond 20 December 2021 17:40 1640020832 Conservative MP calls for ‘certainty’ Dehenna Davison, who was elected in 2019 as the first Conservative MP for Bishop Auckland, has tweeted about concerns from her constituents over the lack of guidance on whether restrictions will come into effect. Ms Davison said constituents have emailed her asking if they should “postpone their wedding” and if “they can see their mum on Christmas”: Grace Almond 20 December 2021 17:20 1640020045 No new restrictions in England for now, says PM Boris Johnson has confirmed that the government will not introduce any new restrictions in England. He told reporters that the government will review the data “hour by hour”, but did not rule out restrictions entirely, saying “we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public”. Grace Almond 20 December 2021 17:07 1640019332 Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions Tory backbenchers have shared their frustration over the lack of decisions made by Boris Johnson on new Christmas Covid restrictions. The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant. But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes. Andrew Woodcock reports: Grace Almond 20 December 2021 16:55 1640018432 Nadia Whittome MP tweets criticism of Downing Street ‘garden party’ Nadia Whittome, Labour MP for Nottingham East, has tweeted her criticism of the Downing Street ‘garden party’, recalling a story of a care worker who “was fined £200 for sitting alone in her car at a local beauty spot” during a later lockdown Grace Almond 20 December 2021 16:40 1640017458 Cabinet meeting on restrictions reportedly still going The Times’, Steven Swinford tweets that the Cabinet meeting on the current Covid situation and possible new restrictions has “hit the two hour mark” Grace Almond 20 December 2021 16:24 1640016784 PM criticised for ‘not telling public what’s going on’ over Covid Let’s hear from Tory MP Mark Harper now, who has said “not telling the public what’s going on is unacceptable” amid reports the government is not preparing to announce new Covid measures later on Monday. It comes after The Sun claimed the PM is not expected to announce any new restrictions on Monday, with the paper also reporting senior ministers had demanded more time to examine the latest Omicron data before agreeing to any changes. Mr Harper, MP for Forest of Dean and a former chief whip, retweeted the report saying: “Not telling the public what’s going on is unacceptable. “These are big decisions affecting everyone’s lives, people’s livelihoods and mental wellbeing across the country. “We all deserve to see the data ministers see. Show us your workings. We can do so much better than this.” Sam Hancock 20 December 2021 16:13 1640015890 Watch: Truss sets out why Brexit would be bad for Britain in 2016 Liz Truss sets out why Brexit would be bad for Britain in 2016 Sam Hancock 20 December 2021 15:58 1640014947 In images: Booster jab rollout continues People queue in a car park to receive their Covid booster vaccine at an NHS bus outside Asda in Farnworth (AFP via Getty Images) Staff inside the newly-set up vaccination centre at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool (AFP via Getty Images) Stickers to be given to vaccinated patients are pictured at Alder Hey (AFP via Getty Images) Paramedics unload a patient from the back of an ambulance parked outside the Royal London hospital in London (AFP via Getty Images) Sam Hancock 20 December 2021 15:42

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: PM defends No 10 garden party as ‘people at work, talking about work’