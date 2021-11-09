Boris Johnson news – live: PM branded ‘coward’ for skipping sleaze debate as Tory MP urges him to apologise

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for handling of sleaze scandal

Boris Johnson has been accused of “running scared” after not turning up to a parliamentary debate on the sleaze row engulfing the government.

In a three-hour session on Monday, MPs from across the political divide criticised the prime minister’s attempts last week to save his ally Owen Paterson from being suspended for lobbying.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he had “given the green light to corruption” before deciding to “cower away” from scrutiny on Monday, while the former Tory chief whip Mark Harper said Mr Johnson should “apologise to the public and to this house”.

With the prime minister away on a hospital visit in Northumberland, it was left to Stephen Barclay to express ministers’ “regret” for last week’s “mistake”.

The fallout appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in Mr Johnson and his government, with recent polls showing a dip in support for the Tories.

Meanwhile, the SNP reported Mr Johnson and the Conservatives to the police over “potential criminal misconduct” linked to the awarding of peerages to nine former Tory treasurers who had all given the party £3 million or more.

