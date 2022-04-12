Boris Johnson news – live: PM and Rishi Sunak fined over law-breaking lockdown parties

Tory MP leaves court after being found guilty of sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined amid the police probe into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.”

The announcement was met with immediate calls for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to resign, including from Labour leader Keir Starmer, who said the Conservatives were “totally unfit to govern.”

It comes as the Met announced it would issue more than 50 fines for breaches of Covid lockdown rules in Whitehall and Downing Street.

It is understood this includes 30 additional referrals for fixed penalty notices on top of the 20 issued in late March.

Police said they were still assessing large quantities of “investigative material” that could lead to further fines.

Partygate: All the excuses and denials by Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for law-breaking events "All guidance was followed completely in No 10", Boris Johnson told the Commons in December after it emerged gatherings had been held during periods of strict Covid curbs the previous Christmas. When senior No 10 aide Allegra Stratton was captured laughing about a "cheese and wine" party in a leaked video, Mr Johnson claimed: "I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken." It's since emerged that Boris Johnson attended a number of events. Now, he is going to be fined by the Metropolitan Police. Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 15:18 1649771973 ‘They took us all for mugs’: Bereaved families call for Johnson and Sunak to quit Bereaved families have called for the prime minister and chancellor to quit, saying the pair “broke the law” and “took us all for mugs”. “If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight,” Lobby Akinnola, spokesman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group. “After everything that’s happened it’s still unbelievably painful to know that the prime minister was partying and breaking his own lockdown rules – while we were unable to be at our loved ones’ sides in their dying moments, or in miserable funerals with only a handful of people – because we were following the rules.” “The fact that the prime minister and his chancellor then lied about it, and would have continued to do so if the police hadn’t intervened, is truly shameless. They broke the law. But even worse, they took us all for mugs. “When we met the PM in the No 10 garden – the same one where they had these parties – he looked us in the eye and said he had done everything he could to save our loved ones. “We now know that that was a lie. There is simply no way either the prime minister or chancellor can continue. “Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved. Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.” Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 14:59 1649770833 Sadiq Khan joins calls for Boris Johnson to resign Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has joined calls for Boris Johnson to resign. He tweeted: “A Prime Minister who breaks the laws his government makes and then lies about it isn’t fit for office. “Families made huge sacrifices and obeyed the law. Many said their last goodbyes to loved ones on the phone while the prime minister partied. “Boris Johnson must resign.” Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 14:40 1649770003 Carrie Johnson ‘will be issued Partygate fine’ The prime minister’s wife will be handed a fixed penalty notice alongside Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the paper says. Her spokeswoman said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.” You can read the story below. Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 14:26 1649769609 Johnson and Sunak must resign – David Lammy Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has joined calls for the PM and the chancellor to step down. “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign now for breaking the laws they enforced on us all,” he said. Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 14:20 1649768536 Starmer calls for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is calling for the prime minister and the chancellor to resign. Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign. “The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.” Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 14:02 1649768313 Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partygate Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined amid the police probe into lockdown parties at Downing Street. A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices. “We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.” Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 13:58 1649767648 PM and Sunak will get Partygate fines, BBC reports The prime minister and the chancellor will be fined amid the Partygate investigation, according to the BBC’s deputy political editor Vicki Young. Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 13:47 1649767458 Widespread rule-breaking in Downing St ‘indisputable’ – bereaved families It is “now indisputable” that widespread rule-breaking occurred in and around Downing Street, bereaved families have said, after police investigating allegations of lockdown parties made more than 50 referrals for fines. The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group repeated calls for the Prime Minister to resign after the Metropolitan Police said at least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued. Matt Fowler, co-founder of the group, said it is “plain as day” there was a “culture of boozing and rule-breaching at the highest level of Government” while up and down the country the public made “unimaginable sacrifices” to protect their loved ones. He continued: “The man responsible for that culture is the Prime Minister. The same man that looked bereaved families in the eye last year and told us that he had done ‘everything he could to protect their loved ones’. “If Boris Johnson had any decency he would do the right thing and resign immediately.” Downing Street has said it will confirm if Mr Johnson is handed a fine. You can read the full story below. Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 13:44 1649766318 Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice co-founder calls for PM to resign The co-founder of the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group has called for Boris Johnson to resign. Matt Fowler said the fine referrals were “indisputable” evidence there was “rule breaking en masse” in government – while families were “unable to be at their loved ones’ sides in their last moments”. “If Boris Johnson had any decency he would do the right thing and resign immediately,” he said. Laurie Churchman 12 April 2022 13:25

