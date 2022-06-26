Boris Johnson news – live: PM and Macron fail to discuss migrant crossings at G7

Boris Johnson rules out ‘psychological transformation’ to change his character

At the G7 summit, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron failed to discuss the subject of thousands of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel.

The British and French leaders met at the summit in Germany’s Bavarian Alps, where they spoke about geopolitical crises such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But they did not address the situation which has seen more than 12,000 people cross the Channel so far this year.

When asked why the boat crossings weren’t discussed, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “There are very significant issues of geopolitical concern to discuss, not least the crisis in Ukraine.

“They have talked about those issues previously and I’m sure they will again. But, obviously, on the eve of the G7, that’s pretty much, I’m sure, at the forefront of both of their minds.”

Mr Johnson is expected to use the G7 to urge France and Germany to provide more military support to Ukraine.

Back in the UK, he remains under pressure after a series of scandals and two damaging by-election losses.

Show latest update 1656266432 PM threatened with legal action for delaying Covid public inquiry Boris Johnson is being threatened with legal action for failing to set a start date for his promised public inquiry into his handling of the Covid pandemic. The prime minister had said that the inquiry would be started in “spring 2022”. Now bereaved families have announced plans to explore a judicial review. Read the full story here by Rob Merrick Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 19:00 1656264668 Decisions on steel tariffs to be made soon, Downing Street says The government said its decisions on steel tariffs would be made shortly and would “balance our international obligations and the national interest”. The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We’re consulting with foreign counterparts on our proposals before making a final decision ahead of the deadline.” The spokesman added: “There is more capacity to produce steel around the world than there is demand and that causes steel prices to be artificially low, damaging and potentially putting steel-makers in countries like ours, who can’t compete with lower prices, out of business. “So whilst the UK was a member of the EU, the EU placed tariffs on some steel products being imported into the EU, we kept those safeguards on when it left the EU, and also set up the TRA (Trade Remedies Authority) when we left. “Following the review last year we extended the measures and the reasons were set out there now. We are considering our position now and we’ll come forward with our decision in due course.” PA 26 June 2022 18:31 1656262814 PM: ‘Putin wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine in face of 1922 committee’ Boris Johnson has suggested that Vladimir Putin would have not invaded Ukraine earlier this year if he had the 1922 Committee of Tory backbench MPs “on his case”. The PM made the claim at the G7 summit in an interview with CNN. Read the full story here by Adam Forrest Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 18:00 1656259259 Brexit allowed UK to lead on Ukraine crisis, claims PM Boris Johnson claimed that the UK would have not been able to be at the forefront of providing support for Ukraine if it was still in the EU. When asked if the UK is better off after Brexit, the PM told CNN: “It is (better off)”, before mentioning the Covid vaccine response and the ability to strike trade deals. He added: “We are able to change some of our regulations to take back control of our borders. We are no longer spending shedloads of money on projects that we couldn’t control. And that was a good decision.” Mr Johnson went on: “I don’t think that the UK within the European Union and within the kind of matrix of the common foreign policy and security policy that we then had, I don’t think that we would have been out in front, as the first European country to arm the Ukrainians, to give them the wherewithal to protect themselves.” Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 17:00 1656258314 Unite says Labour’s refusal to back potential BA strike is ‘new low’ Unite the union has criticised Labour’s refusal to back a potential British Airways (BA) strike as a “new low”. Earlier today, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said he “categorically” does not support a potential strike by BA check-in staff, who are being balloted by Unite and GMB. Speaking to BBC and Sky News, the Tottenham Labour MP said the party continues to support negotiations and a deal when it comes to disputes over pay, jobs and working conditions. Mr Lammy said: “All of us are feeling the pinch with inflation. Many of us might want a (pay) rise of 10%; in truth, most people understand it’s unlikely that you’re going to get that. “It absolutely would not be right, it would not be responsible opposition if I suggested yes to every strike.” David Lammy Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “Supporting bad bosses is a new low for Labour. “David Lammy has chosen to launch a direct attack on British Airways workers. This is a group of workers who were savagely attacked by their employer during Covid. ‘Fire and rehire’ led to thousands of unnecessary job cuts and pay being slashed. “This dispute is not about a pay rise – it’s about restoring money taken out of workers’ pockets by an opportunistic employer. “British Airways and its parent company IAG hold billions in reserves and assets, and are predicting a return to profit this quarter. “Supporting bad bosses is a new low for Labour and once again shows that politicians have failed. It is now down to the trade unions to defend working people. We are their only voice.” Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 16:45 1656256080 PM and Macron fail to discuss migrant crossings at G7 At the G7 summit, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron failed to discuss the subject of thousands of migrants risking their lives to cross the English Channel. Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 16:08 1656254414 PM suggests UK could risk breaching WTO rules for steel tariffs Boris Johnson has suggested Britain may be prepared to breach international law to safeguard its steel industry. The PM argued at the G7 summit in Germany that it’s reasonable for UK steel to enjoy the “same protections” as other European economies. The Telegraph has reported that he intends to impose new steel tariffs in a drive to win support in traditional Labour heartlands. The move could breach the World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, but Mr Johnson said that taking the risk is one of the “tough choices that you have to make”. The Telegraph also reported that ministers plan to announce a two-year extension of steel tariffs already imposed on developed countries and China. Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 15:40 1656253253 Watch: Putin’s ‘bare-chested horseback rides’ mocked at G7 meeting Boris Johnson and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau were seen mocking Vladimir Putin at the start of talks between the G7 leaders. Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau mock Putin’s ‘bare-chested horse rides’ Asked about taking his jacket off, the PM said: “We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin.” Trudeau joked: “Bare-chested horseback ride.” Johnson then said: “We’ve all got to talk our jackets off and show our pecs.” Read the full story by Adam Forrest here Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 15:20 1656252053 PM warns Macron against giving Putin ‘licence to manipulate’ Boris Johnson has warned his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that any attempt now to settle the conflict in Ukraine will give Vladimir Putin a “licence to manipulate” other countries. At the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Macron had been criticised for negotiating with Putin and saying Russia must not be “humiliated”. Mr Johnson told Mr Macron that compromise will “only cause enduring instability” as the pair met to discuss the war at the G7 summit in Germany. Read the full story by Adam Forrest Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 15:00 1656249653 PM would be ‘honoured’ to welcome Zelensky to UK on state visit Boris Johnson said he would be “honoured” to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky for a state visit in Britain. The prime minister said he would host Mr Zelensky if the Ukrainian president could leave his war-torn country. Mr Johnson – who has visited Ukraine twice since the Russian invasion started on 24 February – stressed the most important thing now was for leaders at the G7 summit in Germany to show their support of him. Volodymyr Zelensky with Boris Johnson during the British PM’s second visit to Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office of Ukrainian/PA) The PM told ITV News at the summit in Bavaria: “If he ever becomes free to leave and it makes sense for him to leave Ukraine, then obviously the UK would be only too honoured to host him. “But the most important thing is for us to continue to be united here at the G7. And we are.” The Sunday Times reported that ministers were considering offering Mr Zelensky a state visit, including a meeting with the Queen. Tory officials would also like him to address the party’s conference in October, possibly via a video link, the newspaper reported. Lamiat Sabin 26 June 2022 14:20

