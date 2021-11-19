Boris Johnson news – live: PM accused of ‘betrayal of north’ as 20 million to miss out on rail improvements

HS2: Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson has betrayed Bradford

Boris Johnson has been accused of “betraying” the north and failing to “level” up the country after his government decided to scrap two rail lines.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that neither the eastern HS2 leg from the Midlands to Yorkshire nor the HS3 link from Manchester and Leeds would be built.

As a result, more than 20 million people will miss out on rail upgrades promised in the Conservative’s manifesto.

Northern mayors hit out at the development, with Andy Burnham, the leader of Manchester, warning that it risked making a generation of northerners “second-class citizens”.

Meanwhile, the West Midlands mayor, Tracy Brabin, described the new plans as a “betrayal of the north” and of ministers’ “levelling-up promise”.

Some Tory MPs also criticised the move, including Huw Merriman, the chair of the Commons transport select committee, who suggested the prime minister was “selling perpetual sunlight and then leaving it to others to explain the arrival of moonlight”.

