Boris Johnson news – live: Northern Ireland Protocol override could happen ‘very fast’

Boris Johnson holds a bilateral meeting with French president Emanuel Macron on the first day of the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau on 26 June 2022 (Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has claimed that his government’s plans to unilaterally rip up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could become law “very fast”.

As MPs gather to debate the controversial legislation aimed at overriding parts of the mechanism governing post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, Mr Johnson claimed the laws – which risk retaliation and even a trade war with the EU – could be implemented in 2022.

His comments at the G7 summit fly in the face of expectations that peers will block the legislation for up to 12 months.

The prime minister also insisted he was unperturbed by potential plots by his fellow Tories to oust him, following a stinging double by-election defeat and the resignation of Tory Party chair Oliver Dowden.

Questions over his leadership were “settled” during the recent confidence vote, he insisted despite reporting over the weekend suggesting Tory MPs have submitted a flurry of new no confidence letters to the 1922 Committee, in a fresh rebellion allegedly provoked by his claim to be planning a third term.

Show latest update 1656328771 Levelling up requires billions more than on offer, think tank warns Levelling up the UK’s cities will require investment that goes “far beyond anything currently being contemplated” by Boris Johnson’s government, a think tank has said. A report published today by the Resolution Foundation found that differences in income were both “significant” and “persistent”, with only traditionally poorer areas of inner London such as Hackney and Newham significantly improving their position over the last 25 years. Income per person in the richest part of the country, Kensington and Chelsea, was 350 per cent higher than income per person in Nottingham, the poorest part, the report found, and the think tank will argue that current government policies do not go far enough, in another report due on Thursday. Taking Manchester as an example, where productivity is 30 per cent lower than in London, the think tank said closing that gap would require tens of billions of pounds of investment, more graduates working in the city and an extra 300,000 workers moving to Greater Manchester. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 12:19 1656327756 Plan to rip up Northern Ireland Protocol could become law ‘very fast’ in 2022, says Boris Johnson Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has more on Boris Johnson’s claims that his plan to rip up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol – in legislation being debated by MPs today – could become law “very fast” and could be implemented this year. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 12:02 1656327168 ‘Show some backbone’: Tory rebel calls on cabinet to move against Boris Johnson A leading Conservative critic of Boris Johnson has called on cabinet ministers to “show a bit of backbone” and take action on the leadership, our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports. William Wragg, who chairs the Commons public administration and constitutional affairs committee suggested that senior ministers with an eye on the leadership are damaging their own chances to succeed Johnson by failing to act decisively to remove him now. Mr Wragg told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour that former Tory chair Oliver Dowden deserved “credit” for quitting the cabinet in the wake of disastrous by-election defeats last week. But he said there was growing disappointment on the Tory backbenches that other senior ministers have not taken similar steps, adding: “Any of them with leadership aspirations might wish to consider this and do something about it.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 11:52 1656325544 Speculation over Boris Johnson reshuffle plans A Tory insider has reportedly claimed that Boris Johnson “can’t do a reshuffle now because then everybody would realise he offered them the same jobs to get through the confidence vote”. A reshuffle had been expected before parliament goes into recess next month in an attempt to refocus Mr Johnson’s premiership – but it has been dealyed until at least the autumn, according to The Times. The paper quoted a Cabinet member as warning that sacked ministers could become “really vigorous agitators” on the back benches. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 11:25 1656324847 Tory MPs dismiss rumours of defection to Labour Following claims from Labour insiders that six Tory MPs are mulling a defection to Sir Keir Starmer’s party, two Conservative MPs have moved to rule themselves out of the running. “For the avoidance of doubt – again – I’m not bloody defecting. To those anonymous colleagues spreading such rumours, my door is always open for a chat,” tweeted Dehenna Davison, who earlier this year dismissed “bonkers” reports that she was leading a so-called “Pork Pie Plot” coup against the PM. Former minister Caroline Nokes also reassured Tory colleagues that she had no such intentions either. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 11:14 1656323819 Prince Charles accepting millions in suitcase ‘unusual’, says minister The idea of Prince Charles receiving millions in donations in a suitcase from a former Qatari prime minister is “a bit unusual”, cabinet minister George Eustice has said. The Prince of Wales personally received around three lots of cash, totalling €3m, from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, according to the Sunday Times. Clarence House has maintained that the “correct processes” were followed in handing the money over to the prince’s charities, and there is no suggestion the donations were illegal. “My understanding is this was immediately passed on to the charity, declared and checked in the usual way,” said Mr Eustice. “On one level of course it’s a bit unusual to have such a large amount of cash.” Asked by LBC what his reaction would be if he was offered large amount of money in bags, the environment secretary said: “Of course it’s unusual, but if it’s a permitted donation that’s been checked, it’s still a permitted donation.” Our political correspondent Adam Forrest has the full report here: Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 10:56 1656322698 Today could mark ‘significant step forward’ in Brexit protocol row, DUP minister says It will be a “significant step” if the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill gets through its second reading in the House of Commons on Monday – but the future looks “bleak” if it does not, the DUP’s Edwin Poots has said. Asked if his party will be any closer to returning to Stormont if it gets through, Mr Poots told BBC Radio Ulster: “In a sense, yes.” He warned that if it does not get through “I think that the future looks bleak”, adding: “If it gets through today it is a significant step forward and we’d be working with government to see what other steps can be taken in advance of legislation being fully applied.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 10:38 1656322038 Threat of Stormont pay cut will have ‘no bearing whatsoever’ on DUP protest, minister says A UK government threat to cut MLA pay if Northern Ireland’s executive remains frozen will have “no bearing whatsoever” on the DUP’s decision on whether to return to Stormont powersharing, the party’s agriculture minister has said. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has warned that he will move “soon” to reduce the wages of Assembly members if the legislature in Belfast remains in cold storage. Asked if he felt discomfort in accepting his salary when the Assembly and Executive were not meeting due to the DUP boycott, Edwin Poots told BBC Radio Ulster: “I’m working six days a week most weeks, so personally I have no issue about taking pay, but if Brandon Lewis wants to cut pay, bring it on – that’s entirely up to him. “That will have no bearing whatsoever on the position that we’re adopting. None whatsoever. We are standing on a principle. Therefore pay will not be an issue that will detract us from achieving what we’ve set out to achieve.” Asked if he felt Mr Lewis was issuing an empty threat, Mr Poots responded: “I don’t care, he can threaten all he likes – this is about a principle. Therefore, if Brandon Lewis wishes to do this, he can do it.” Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 10:27 1656321198 ‘Fast’ plan to ditch protocol checks can be done in 2022, says PM Boris Johnson has claimed his plan to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol could be done “fairly rapidly” and be in law by the end of 2022, our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports. The PM told reporters at the G7 summit – also being attended by senior figures from the EU – that “the interesting thing is how little this conversation is being had, certainly here”, indicating he is not expecting a major diplomatic row on Monday. “All we are saying is you can get rid of those whilst not in any way endangering the EU single market.” Asked if the measures could be in place this year, he said: “Yes, I think we could do it very fast, parliament willing.” He said it would be “even better” if we could “get some of that flexibility we need in our conversations with Maros Sefcovic”. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 10:13 1656320298 Boris Johnson ‘not worried’ by Tory leadership plots while at G7 Boris Johnson has said he is not worried about Tory leadership plots and insisted questions over his leadership have been “settled”, our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports. Asked if he is concerned about plotting while he is at the G7, he told reporters: “No. We settled that a couple of weeks ago.” He said he was focused on addressing the cost of living crisis, building a stronger economy and “the general government agenda, levelling up the country”. Andy Gregory 27 June 2022 09:58

