Boris Johnson news – live: Neil Parish claims he viewed porn in Commons ‘by mistake’

MP Neil Parish has Tory whip suspended over porn watching in Commons allegations

A Tory MP who is being investigated after claims he watched pornography in the House of Commons has claimed he may have opened the content by mistake.

Neil Parish, the represenative for Tiverton and Honiton, referred himself for investigation on Friday after two female colleagues complained over allegedly seeing him look at porn while sitting near them inside the chamber.

Speaking to reporters after his name was released to the press yesterday, Mr Parish said he would co-operate fully with the inquiry. Asked if it was a mistake, the chair of the Commons’ environment, food and rural affairs committee told the BBC: “I will await the findings of the inquiry.” Pressed on whether he had opened the material on his phone in error, Mr Parish said: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.”

His wife, Sue, described the situation as “very embarrassing”. Recalling the moment she found out that the ‘porn MP’ making headlines was her partner of 40 years, she said: “My breath was taken away, frankly.” On whether Mr Parish had done anything similar before, she told The Times: “No. He’s quite a normal guy, really.”

Show latest update 1651302127 Parish’s full statement on porn-watching investigation Here’s the statement in full on Neil Parish’s website, which makes clear his intention to keep acting as an MP until the investigation into him is complete: “Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons. “I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton. “I will not be making further comments at this stage.” Sam Hancock 30 April 2022 08:02 1651301867 Tory MP Neil Parish claims he viewed porn in Commons ‘by mistake’ The Tory MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons, named as Neil Parish, has claimed he may have opened the content on his mobile phone by mistake. Speaking to the BBC hours after his name was released to the press, Mr Parish admitted the allegations were “embarrassing”, saying: “It’s embarrassing for my wife and family, and so that’s my main concern at the moment. I have a very supportive wife and I thank her for that.” Asked if it was a mistake, he said only: “I will await the findings of the inquiry.” However, pressed on whether he had opened something on his phone in error, Mr Parish added: “I did, but let the inquiry look at that.” Mr Parish also said he would resign if “found guilty” by the inquiry, saying he understood the upset he might have caused and “I apologise for that”. Despite this, in a statement on his website, he said he would continue working as an MP and committee chair, despite calls from various female colleagues for him to resign or at least to stop attending parliament while he is probed by parliament. Parish on Sky News after his name was released to the press following days of speculation (Sky News) Sam Hancock 30 April 2022 07:57 1651301362 Good morning Hello, Sam Hancock here, welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of all things UK politics. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Sam Hancock 30 April 2022 07:49

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: Neil Parish claims he viewed porn in Commons ‘by mistake’