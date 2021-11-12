Boris Johnson news – live: MPs claim £1.3m in rent while letting homes as sleaze row puts Labour ahead in poll

Related video: MPs should be allowed to have second jobs, Tory minister says

Government ministers are among a group of MPs to have claimed hundreds of thousands of pounds to cover rent payments while at the same time letting out properties they own.

Fifteen Conservatives and two Labour MPs have put their housing costs on expenses while earning more than £10,000 a year each renting out their own properties in recent years, The Independent exclusively revealed.

Sir Geoffrey Cox, the former attorney general at the centre of a row over MPs’ second jobs, was claiming £1,900 a month for his taxpayer-funded flat while claiming a rental income from a home elsewhere in London.

Meanwhile, polling showed Labour has climbed above the Tories for the first time in a year, suggesting the ongoing sleaze row is beginning to have an impact on Boris Johnson’s fortunes.

The survey, conducted by Redfield and Wilton Strategies, found 38 per cent of respondents would back Labour in a general election, while 36 per cent would vote Tory.

Show latest update 1636704261 MPs claim £1.3m in rent from taxpayer while letting own homes Five ministers in Boris Johnson’s government are among a group of MPs who have claimed more than £1m from the taxpayer to cover their rent payments, while letting properties that they own in London. Some 17 landlord MPs – 15 Conservatives and two Labour – have put their housing costs on expenses while earning more than £10,000 a year each renting out their own properties in recent years. An investigation by The Independent shows five current ministers have also claimed for rent while letting out homes in the capital, including international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, defence secretary Ben Wallace, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly, prisons minister Victoria Atkins and junior Treasury minister John Glen. Here is the story: Tom Batchelor 12 November 2021 08:04 1636704179 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the ongoing sleaze allegations in Westminster. Tom Batchelor 12 November 2021 08:02

