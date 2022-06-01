Partygate: Boris Johnson’s repeated denials and excuses

Boris Johnson‘s conduct over Partygate risks leaving the concept of the ministerial code open to “ridicule”, according to his own ethics adviser.

In a scathing public rebuke, Christopher Geidt said there were “legitimate” questions over whether the fixed penalty notice, issued for a June 2020 birthday party thrown in Mr Johnson’s honour in the Cabinet Room, might have constituted a breach of the “overarching duty within the Ministerial Code of complying with the law”.

Lord Geidt also questioned the prime minister’s willingness to “take responsibility for his own conduct” in relation to the ministerial rules and delivered a withering assessment of exchanges with Downing Street officials.

Mr Johnson, in a letter released on Tuesday evening, responded by claiming the FPN “did not breach” the Ministerial Code as there was “no intent to break the law”, adding that he had taken “full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch”.

Ethics chief questions PM's leadership over the partygate Boris Johnson has faced criticism from his ethics adviser over his handling of the partygate scandal, as the prospect of a leadership challenge moved closer. But the prime minister insisted he had not breached the code, and blamed a "failure of communication" for what Lord Geidt said was a repeated oversight to heed his advice.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: Ministerial code at risk of ‘ridicule’, warns PM’s ethics chief