Boris Johnson news – live: Migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party as donor warns of ‘Farage-style party’

Trade secretary denies Priti Patel is ‘failing’ to sort out migrant crisis

A prominent Conservative Party donor has warned that ministers must do “far more” to tackle migrant crossings in the English Channel, claiming the issue is “going to destroy” the party.

As hundreds of people were thought to have made the treacherous journey on Saturday, the anonymous donor issued a warning over the emergence of a new “Farage-style party”as a result of the prime minister’s perceived inaction and “move to the centre”.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Mr Johnson facing a fresh investigation into his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri is drawing closer after she reportedly agreed to hand over her diaries to the Greater London Authority.

Show latest update 1637482578 Jennifer Arcuri ‘agrees to hand over diary’ to investigators probing relationship with Boris Johnson Jennifer Arcuri has reportedly agreed to hand over her diaries to the monitoring officer at the Greater London Authority (GLA), reigniting the prospect of an investigation into a potential criminal offence of misconduct in public office. The diaries entries written by Ms Arcuri, who alleged earlier this year that she had a four-year romantic relationship with Mr Johnson when he was mayor of London, are said to reveal that Mr Johnson overruled the advice of his staff in 2013 to attend an event promoting her tech venture Innotech and make her “happy”. In an email sent to Emma Strain, monitoring officer at the GLA, shown to the Observer, Ms Arcuri wrote: “I am prepared to show you or your investigators copies of the relevant pages. “However, I currently reside in the United States, so it would mean you or they [the Independent Office for Police Conduct] travelling here for that purpose. In that event, I would also be prepared to be interviewed, if that assists.” Andy Gregory 21 November 2021 08:16 1637481903 Boris Johnson warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party My colleague Emily Atkinson has this report on our headline story this morning – Tory anger and misgivings over Boris Johnson’s government’s response to the increase in Channel crossings. Adults carrying children wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast yesterday, with hundreds thought to have crossed despite official figures not yet having been confirmed. Meanwhile, a prominent party donor told The Telegraph that ministers must do “far more” to tackle the issue, saying it “going to destroy us and there is going to be a Farage-style party”. Speaking to the newspaper, the donor – who asked to remain anonymous – accused the prime minister of copying David Cameron’s drift to the centre during the coalition, saying: “When you move to the centre, you open up a gap in your right flank and somebody comes in and sets up there. You can’t get a majority there.” Andy Gregory 21 November 2021 08:05 1637481659 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics. You can follow along here for rolling updates. Andy Gregory 21 November 2021 08:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: Migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party as donor warns of ‘Farage-style party’