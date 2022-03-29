Boris Johnson news – live: Met Police set to issue first fines for No 10 Covid lockdown breaches

Sunak ‘making economy worse’, says senior Tory in cost of living row

The first fines for Covid-19 lockdown breaches at Downing Street are set to be issued by the Metropolitan Police soon, reports say.

Sources told The Guardian the fines were “imminent” and around 20 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be handed out, with more expected to follow.

The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which prime minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended.

Last week it emerged that detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office had begun interviewing key witnesses.

The Met said at that time more than 100 questionnaires had so far been sent out to people at the reported gatherings. There was no official update from Downing Street or the Cabinet Office on Monday evening.

The Met said: “We’re not giving a running commentary and I would refer you to our statement from March 21 which is still on our website.”

It comes as Rishi Sunak faced his first Commons grilling since delivering his widely criticised spring statement to MPs last week.

Show latest update 1648508949 Brexit legal status leaves two million people at risk of deportation More than two million EU citizens and their families hold a temporary immigration status that could see them lose their UK residence rights and be removed from the country, Oxford academics have warned. A new report from Oxford University’s Migration Observatory has sounded the alarm on “pre-settled status”, which requires people to reapply within five years or become irregular migrants. The status was given to people who were resident in the UK before the end of free movement in December 2020, but who could not produce evidence that they had been in the country for more than five years by that point., writes Jon Stone. Joe Middleton 29 March 2022 00:09 1648507632 ICYMI: Russians should decide who governs them, says Education Secretary Russians should decide who governs them, says Education Secretary Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 23:47 1648506055 ‘Murders are result of misogyny’: Women killed by men in over quarter of all murder cases in recent years Women were killed by men in over a quarter of all murder cases in England and Wales in recent years, a new study has found. Research by the House of Commons library, shared exclusively with The Independent, discovered women are the victims while men are the primary suspect in 28 per cent of all murder cases since 2016. The report found 2,350 homicides took place between April 2016 and March 2021 – with 668 of these cases being women murdered by men, writes Maya Oppenheim. The Metropolitan Police is poised to issue the first set of fines to government officials as part of its investigation into multiple allegations of lockdown-busting parties in No 10, according to reports. It comes two months after the force launched an official probe, examining hundreds of photographs and material from the internal government inquiry carried out by the Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray. A first tranche of fixed penalty notices for the most straightforward of cases will be issued "imminently" as part of the force's investigation into 12 separate events held in No 10 during strict Covid restrictions, according to reports by The Guardian and the BBC. Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has the details. Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 22:34 1648501925 Minister refuses to say how many visas issued after 20,000 applications made to Homes for Ukraine scheme Minister refuses to say how many visas issued after 20,000 applications made to Homes for Ukraine scheme Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 22:12 1648500655 Trade hit from Brexit was ‘always inevitable’, Rishi Sunak tells MPs It was “always inevitable” that Brexit would have an impact on UK trade with the rest of Europe, chancellor Rishi Sunak has admitted. Mr Sunak agreed that it “might well be” the case that the slump in trade intensity experienced by the UK compared to other leading economies has been caused by the fact that Britain was the only one of them to go through Brexit. The chancellor’s comments came after the Office for Budget Responsibility published research suggesting that the UK’s “trade intensity” has tumbled by around 15 per cent as a result of leaving the EU, writes Andrew Woodcock. Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 21:50 1648499231 Met set to issue first fines for No 10 Covid lockdown breaches Police investigating alleged Covid lockdown-busting parties held at No 10 will soon issue an initial tranche of fines, according to reports. The Guardian said it understands the 20 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) will be issued “imminently”, although a government source told the PA it would not be on Monday night. The force is investigating 12 events, including as many as six which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have attended. Last week it emerged that detectives investigating alleged lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street and the Cabinet Office had begun interviewing key witnesses. The Met said at that time more than 100 questionnaires had so far been sent out to people at the reported gatherings. There was no official update from Downing Street or the Cabinet Office on Monday evening. The Met said: “We’re not giving a running commentary and I would refer you to our statement from March 21 which is still on our website.” Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 21:27 1648487504 Will Smith invited to speak in UK parliament about Chris Rock slap Will Smith has been invited to speak in UK parliament following an incident where he struck Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars. Conservative MP Dehenna Davison wrote to Mr Smith on Monday following the episode and asked the French Prince star to come and speak to MPs. It comes after Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was wrong for Mr Smith to slap his comedian colleague, writes Jon Stone. Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 18:11 1648486469 Putin’s Russia must pay ‘long-term cost’ for Ukraine invasion, Labour say Vladimir Putin’s Russia must pay a “long-term cost” for the invasion of Ukraine, Labour has said. Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told MPs: “Putin’s invasion may have stalled but the threat he poses remains. Reports suggest he may be seeking a way out. We want to see an end to the bloodshed and the restoration of Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty. “I am sure the Foreign Secretary will agree with me that any ceasefire agreement must enjoy the full support of the democratically-elected government of Ukraine. “If an agreement is reached there will be no return to the previous status quo in our economic relationship with Russia. “Putin’s regime must still pay a long-term cost for its war of aggression. We must decisively end our dependence on fossil fuels and move rapidly towards cheap homegrown renewables to support our energy sector.” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss had earlier said: “We need to ensure that Putin can never act in this aggressive way again. Any long-term settlement needs to include a clear sanctions snap-back which will be triggered automatically by any Russian aggression.” Joe Middleton 28 March 2022 17:54

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: Met Police set to issue first fines for No 10 Covid lockdown breaches