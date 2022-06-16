Boris Johnson news — live: Lord Geidt resignation 'surprise and mystery to PM'

Human rights expert explains what stopped the first Rwanda flight

Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser has announced his resignation, in a move which No 10 claimed came as a “surprise” and “mystery” to the prime minister.

Lord Christopher Geidt said it was “with regret” that he would be departing from his role but felt it was the “right thing to do”.

The day before, he had told MPs it was “reasonable” to suggest the PM broke the ministerial code by breaching lockdown laws in the Partygate scandal.

He also said he was left “frustrated” by Mr Johnson’s response to the Sue Gray report into parties at No 10 during Covid restrictions and failed to deny previous reports he had threatened to resign over it.

“Resignation is one of the rather blunt but few tools available to the adviser,” he told a Commons committee on Tuesday.

A No 10 source told PA news agency Mr Johnson was “surprised” by his departure announced on Wednesday. “This is a mystery to the PM,” they added.

Show latest update 1655362090 Lord Geidt resigns over Partygate disagreement Boris Johnson’s independent ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has quit following disagreements over Partygate, Andrew Woodcock reports. The shock resignation thrusts the prime minister back into crisis, after he last week won a vote of confidence in his position among Tory MPs. Full story: Zoe Tidman 16 June 2022 07:48 1655359044 Reaction to cancellation of first Rwanda deportation flight features on the front pages. The nation’s papers are led by the sudden resignation of the prime minister’s ethics adviser Lord Geidt and reactions on the cancellation of the first Rwanda deportation flight. The Independent carries first-hand accounts from some of those who were aboard the cancelled flight. The Times, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph report Mr Geidt had been “frustrated” with Boris Johnson’s response to the partygate investigations, and described resignation as a “last resort” that “sends a critical signal into the public domain”. Check out more front pages here: Stuti Mishra 16 June 2022 06:57 1655355237 ICYMI: UK rescued 444 migrants from the English Channel crossing as Rwanda deportation flight cancelled More than 440 people were found trying to cross the English Channel on the same day as the UK’s first scheduled deportation flight to Rwanda. This was the highest number to make an attempt on the same day in two months. It came as the UK attempted to start deporting asylum seekers arriving in the UK on unofficial routes – such as on small boats across the Channel – to Rwanda. Zoe Tidman has more: Stuti Mishra 16 June 2022 05:53 1655353834 Speaker censures Boris Johnson for claiming Labour ‘supports people traffickers’ Boris Johnson was censured by the speaker during PMQs on Wednesday after bizarrely claiming that Labour was “on the side of people traffickers”. Mr Johnson made the claim because Labour has criticised his policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda. Opposition leader Keir Starmer has criticised the move on the grounds of cost and practicality. During an exchange with the Labour leader Mr Johnson responded to heckling by telling MPs: “They’re on the side of the people traffickers who would risk people’s lives at sea and we are on the side of people who come here safely and legally.” Here’s more from Jon Stone: Stuti Mishra 16 June 2022 05:30 1655352717 Boris Johnson can’t ignore the delicate balance required over Brexit and the Good Friday Agreement The challenge to the UK’s legal standing in relation to the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and its court, after the Rwanda plan fiasco, was made before anyone appeared to have told the PM that the ECHR underpins the Good Friday Agreement, writes Sean O’Grady. The PM proposes to make as-yet-unspecified changes to the law to permit the forcible removal of refugees to Africa. Read more: Stuti Mishra 16 June 2022 05:11 1655351134 Priti Patel accused of wasting millions on Rwanda flights Priti Patel has been accused of wasting millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on a political stunt, after plans to deport seven asylum seekers to Rwanda were blocked on Tuesday night, writes Andrew Woodcock. The aborted flight to the east African country is believed to have cost up to £500,000, on top of an upfront payment of £120m paid to the government in Kigali as part of a “migration and economic development partnership” signed by the home secretary in April. Government officials insisted that planning was already under way for another flight, but legal experts said it was unlikely any plane would take off before the conclusion of a judicial review next month. Defeat in the courts could mean that no migrants are ever sent to Rwanda. Read more: Stuti Mishra 16 June 2022 04:45 1655343634 Boris Johnson warned his threat to quit human rights treaty risks stability in Northern Ireland Boris Johnson has been warned he risks destabilising Northern Ireland if he follows through on a threat to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights in response to a court ruling which thwarted his efforts to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday (Andrew Woodcock writes). After the prime minister said he may have to “change some laws” to ensure the flights go ahead, Downing Street today confirmed that ECHR withdrawal is one of a number of options under consideration. The news was greeted with horror in Belfast and Dublin, as convention membership is a fundamental element of the Good Friday Agreement which brought an end to the Troubles in 1998. Withdrawal would make the UK the only non-signatories in Europe other than Belarus, whose application to join the Council of Europe has been blocked over its failure to meet democratic standards, and Russia, which pulled out following the invasion of Ukraine. Liam James 16 June 2022 02:40 1655335200 ‘Like I was going to be executed’: On board the failed Rwanda deportation flight Taken from cells, restrained by harnesses and made to board a plane, only to be granted a last-minute reprieve by European judges. The asylum seekers that Boris Johnson wants to send to central Africa tell May Bulman and Bel Trew their harrowing stories: On board the failed Rwanda deportation flight Special Report: Taken from cells, restrained by harnesses and made to board a plane, only to be granted a last-minute reprieve by European judges. The asylum seekers that Boris Johnson wants to send to central Africa tell May Bulman and Bel Trew their harrowing stories Liam James 16 June 2022 00:20 1655328109 Labour peer warns against leaving human rights court A Labour peer warned against withdrawing from the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) as it enables the UK to hold other countries to an international standard. Lord Foulkes of Cumnock, a Tony Blair-era minister, was speaking in the House of Lords after the government suggested it was considering leaving the international court after it effectively blocked the government’s first flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda. He told the House of Lords: “To suggest, to even hint, that we are going to withdraw from the European Convention of Human Rights is an absolute disgrace, and if it happens this country will not be able to show its face in any international forum again.” Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford responded that the deputy prime minister was looking at drawing up a Bill of Rights, which would comply with the ECHR. Britain was a founding memeber of the ECHR in 1959 and its relationship with the non-EU court did not end after Brexit. Liam James 15 June 2022 22:21 1655323218 Pier accuses government of ‘two-tier’ asylum system Independent crossbench peer Lord Singh of Wimbledon accused the Government of operating a “two-tier system of human rights” when it comes to the application of its Rwanda policy. He told the House of Lords: “We were given a near clear assurance that refugees from Ukraine would not be sent to Rwanda. “Does this two-tier system of human rights agree with any sort of concept of equal rights for every human being? “While I deeply sympathise with the plight of the Ukrainians, other people are also suffering and all people should have equal human rights.” The government’s new policy targets refugees and asylum seekers who arrived in Britain without documentation. Migration and refugee groups have point out that there are no approved legal routes to Britain for most refugees, with the exception of those fleeing Afghanistan and Ukraine. Britain receives fewer asylum applications than comparably sized European countries such as France and Germany. Liam James 15 June 2022 21:00

