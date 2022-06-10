Boris Johnson confirms plans to extend Right to Buy scheme targeting 2.5 million households

Boris Johnson is doomed to be ousted by his own party members by autumn if he does not set out a clear Conservative vision for the future, his former Brexit minister Lord Frost warned.

The Tory peer urged the prime minister that he could not afford to ignore the “depth of opposition” he faces within his own party, even as he survived a bruising vote of confidence on Monday.

“Every prime minister has weaknesses and blind spots. The issue is whether they are able to compensate for them, by having the right people, by taking good advice, and by setting a clear policy direction with broad support,” he said, writing in The Daily Telegraph.

It came as Mr Johnson tried to set his premiership back on track with a keynote speech by issuing a new promise to cut tax and set out plans to extend the right-to-buy.

But added that workers will have to settle for real-terms pay cuts if Britain is to avoid 1970s-style “stagflation” and soaring interest rates.

Show latest update 1654834379 Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics news on Friday. Shweta Sharma 10 June 2022 05:12

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: Lord Frost warns PM has until autumn to save himself from being ousted