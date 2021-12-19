Boris Johnson news – live: Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister sowing doubt over future of PM’s leadership

Lord Frost who has resigned from the Cabinet (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brexit minister David Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.

Lord Frost – one of the most popular members of the cabinet among the Conservative faithful – handed in his resignation a week ago and had been persuaded to stay in his post until January but last night said he would step down “with immediate effect.”

His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already facing a series of crises over “gatherings” in No 10 during Covid restrictions, growing discontent on the Tory backbenches over his leadership and this week’s historic loss in the North Shropshire by-election.

Meanwhile, Nadine Dorries has been booted off a Tory WhatsApp group by MP Steve Baker after defending ‘hero’ Boris Johnson during an exchange over Lord Frost’s resignation as Brexit minister yesterday.

The messages were sent in a group called Clean Global Brexit made up of around 100 Conservative MPs show after a week widely seen as the worst in Mr Johnson’s premiership.

Show latest update 1639901250 Nadine Dorries removed from Conservative WhatsApp group for defending ‘hero’ Boris Johnson The culture secretary was booted off a Tory WhatsApp group after defending ‘hero’ Boris Johnson during an exchange over Lord Frost’s resignation as Brexit minister yesterday. The messages were sent in a group called Clean Global Brexit made up of around 100 Conservative MPs show after a week widely seen as the worst in Mr Johnson’s premiership. Theresa Villiers, the former Northern Ireland secretary, calls Lord Frost’s exit “very worrying” and MP Andrew Bridgen a “disaster”. The culture secretary then rushed to the PMs side. She wrote: “The hero is the Prime Minister who delivered Brexit. “I’m aware as someone said today that regicide is in the DNA of the Conservative party, but a bit of loyalty to the person who won an 83 majority and delivered Brexit wouldn’t go amiss.” The screenshots – obtained by Sky News – then show MP Steve Baker, former chair of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group, remove Ms Dorries from the group, writing: “Enough is enough” and a thumbs-up emoji of himself. Emily Atkinson 19 December 2021 08:07 1639901202 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of UK politics, where we’ll be providing rolling updates on the latest happenings in Westminster and beyond. Emily Atkinson 19 December 2021 08:06

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister sowing doubt over future of PM’s leadership