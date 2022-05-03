Boris Johnson news – live: Local elections not a referendum on PM, minister insists

Neil Parish resigns after admitting to watching pornography in the Commons

A Tory minister has insisted that upcoming local elections will not be a referendum on the prime minister, despite his recent fine for breaking the law during lockdown.

International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan rejected the idea that Boris Johnson’s position would be at greater risk when the election results come in.

Ms Trevelyan said “sometime you do get a protest vote” but denied people would use their vote to protest against Partygate.

“There are some places where there are close fights … We’ll win some and we’ll lose some.”

When asked if the elections will be a referendum on the PM, she said: “No. They aren’t all-out elections in most places.”

She said the prime minister “continues to get on with the job, defending democracy and freedom in way that in Europe we haven’t seen for decade.”

Meanwhile, government proposals to sell off housing association properties have been branded “hare-brained” amid warnings they will worsen the shortage of homes for more than a million people on waiting lists for affordable accommodation.

Show latest update 1651562735 Tories on course for worst local election results since 1990s Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are on course for their worst results at local elections since the 1990s, a new survey shows. Labour is set to gain more than 800 seats while the Tories are set to lose almost 550 seats, according to a survey carried out by Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now. The pollsters’ projected vote share – 39 per cent for Labour and 24 per cent for the Tories – would be the biggest gap between the parties at local elections since the mid 1990s, writes Adam Forrest. Electoral Calculus and Find Out Now also says that if the projected results are replicated this week, it would be first time since 1996 that Labour take more than three times as many council seats as the Conservatives. Martin Baxter, chief executive of Electoral Calculus, which conducted the survey with Find Out Now, said: "The renewed partygate focus has made a poor situation for the Conservatives even worse by persuading even more Conservative supporters not to turn out at the local elections. "The results could now be bad for Boris Johnson, especially if the Conservatives lose many hundreds of council seats and key flagship councils like Wandsworth or Westminster." Maryam Zakir-Hussain 3 May 2022 08:25 1651562023 Move to overturn US abortion law 'matter of great concern', says UK trade minister The UK's international trade secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan has described a leaked document that the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the Roe v Wade decision allowing legalised abortion nationwide as "a matter of great concern". "It's a matter of great concern, I think, to all women in the US if this is a rowing back on a 50-year state of things, but we'll have to wait and see whether it's true of not," she told Sky News. "That acceptance that women should have control over their bodies was something that set a standard for the rest of the world, and allowed women to be empowered in this very, very critical way." Ms Trevelyan added: "We'll wait and see if this is a true document or not, but I think there will be a great deal of anxiety if that seems to be true." Maryam Zakir-Hussain 3 May 2022 08:13 Tory MP says Conservatives will not see a referendum on the prime minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP has said the Conservatives will not see a referendum on the prime minister, despite the recent controversy over Boris Johnson's Partygate fine. When questioned if her party are preparing to lose seats in Parliament, the Tory MP replied: "I would expect us to win some and lose some". Watch the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 3 May 2022 07:43 Watch the full clip here: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 3 May 2022 07:43 1651559414 ICYMI – Labour demands answers from Rishi Sunak on Russian presence of company in which wife has £400m stake Labour has written to Rishi Sunak demanding to know whether he or his family benefit from the continued presence of a company in Russia in which his wife holds a £400m stake. Reports on Monday suggested that Indian-based IT giant Infosys – founded by the father of Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty – is still operating in Moscow despite promising a month ago it was leaving. Shadow economic secretary Tulip Siddiq called on the chancellor to clarify when the company’s Russian office will be shut down and whether he or any of his immediate family are benefiting from its continued operation. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 3 May 2022 07:30 1651554765 Asylum seekers in Calais not deterred from Channel crossings by UK’s Rwanda plans Most asylum seekers in Calais are still hoping to make it to the UK despite plans that could see them sent to Rwanda, according to a new survey. A charity polled those waiting in migrant camps in northern France in the days since the British government passed a law making it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive without permission. Care4Calais found most had heard of the deal with Rwanda, which will see people who arrive “illegally” in the UK under new immigration rules sent to the east African country to apply for asylum there instead. Three quarters of those polled said the plans would not put them off making the Channel crossing, the charity said. My colleague Zoe Tidman reports. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 3 May 2022 06:12 1651551218 Tory rift over call to find female candidate to replace porn shame MP Universities minister, Michelle Donelan, said that female-only shortlists for parliamentary candidates are “demeaning” to women. Boris Johnson is facing calls from within his own party to ensure that a woman is chosen to fight the by-election in the east Devon seat of Tiverton and Honiton triggered by Parish’s resignation after being caught watching pornography in the Commons chamber. Andrew Woodcock reports. Namita Singh 3 May 2022 05:13 1651550078 Labour question Rishi Sunak on Russian presence of company in which wife £400m stake Labour has written to Rishi Sunak demanding to know whether he or his family benefit from the continued presence of a company in Russia in which his wife holds a £400m stake. Reports on Monday suggested that Indian-based IT giant Infosys – founded by the father of Mr Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty – is still operating in Moscow despite promising a month ago it was leaving. Shadow economic secretary Tulip Siddiq called on the chancellor to clarify when the company’s Russian office will be shut down and whether he or any of his immediate family are benefiting from its continued operation. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has the details. Namita Singh 3 May 2022 04:54 1651548938 Johnson to evoke Churchill as he tells Ukrainian parliament this is country’s ‘finest hour’ The prime minister will be the first western leader to address the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv by video link, almost two months after president Volodymyr Zelensky gave his own message to the House of Commons. Mr Johnson will say that the UK is “proud to be among Ukraine’s friends” and will announce a new £300m package of defensive military aid, including electronic warfare kit, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night-vision devices. More about his address to Ukraine’s parliament in this report by Andrew Woodcock. Namita Singh 3 May 2022 04:35 1651547970 Welcome back to The Independent’s liveblog where we are resuming the updates on UK Politics for 3 May 2022. Namita Singh 3 May 2022 04:19

