Boris Johnson news – live: Labour open up six-point polling lead over Tories amid sleaze row

Labour has gained a lead of six points over PM Boris Johnson’s Tories over the ongoing sleaze accusations levelled against his party.

Forty per cent of people would vote for Labour in an election compared to just 34 per cent for the Tories, according to a Savanta ComRes survey conducted on Thursday on behalf of the Daily Mail.

Last week, the Conservatives had a clear lead.

Wednesday’s Redfield & Wilton poll put Labour two points ahead and Thursday’s YouGov poll had both parties on equal footing with 35 per cent each.

Two thirds of voters now believe the Conservatives are “very sleazy”, according to the YouGov survey carried out after sleaze allegations made against a number of MPs and Lords.

Last week, Mr Johnson attempted to let Tory MP Owen Paterson avoid a 30-day suspension for breaching the Commons lobbying rules.

Mr Paterson resigned his position amid the backlash over Mr Johnson’s decision.

Record number of migrants cross Channel in one day A record 1,185 people, including small children, reached the UK on small boats crossing the English Channel on Thursday – it was revealed last night. Lifeboat crews, Border Force and French authorities spent hours intercepting boats in the Dover Strait throughout the day. However, despite their efforts, three people are feared lost at sea after two kayaks were found adrift off the coast of Calais. Thursday's total, confirmed by the Home Office on Friday, is the highest for daily arrivals during the current crisis, surpassing the previous record of 853 set earlier this month. More than 23,500 people have now reached the UK after crossing the Channel this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

