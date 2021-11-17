Boris Johnson news – live: Gove friend awarded millions in PPE contracts as Commons to vote on sleaze row

Theresa May goes on attack over sleaze in Commons

A friend of cabinet minister Michael Gove won more than £160 million in PPE contracts after being referred through a “VIP” lane, a leaked document has revealed.

The communities secretary recommended Meller Designs, a company which is co-owned by Conservative donor David Meller, who supported Mr Gove’s Tory leadership campaign.

Responding to the leak, Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said it proved “just how engulfed in corruption this government is”.

Six other Conservative MPs and peers were also involved in business referrals during the pandemic, details published by Politico website show. This includes Lord Feldman, a friend of David Cameron, who suggested three companies which went on to gain tens of millions of pounds in contracts.

Meanwhile, the sleaze row in Westminster continues on Wednesday with a vote on whether to ban outside consultancy work.

Boris Johnson belatedly backed the Labour proposal in an attempt to stem the backlash from a string of lurid headlines.

Show latest update 1637136249 Boris Johnson bows to pressure on MPs’ second jobs Boris Johnson has bowed to political pressure by backing a motion to ban MPs from doing consultancy work. The decision comes after the government was beset by a string of sleaze allegations, including its attempts to prevent the suspension of Owen Paterson MP for lobbying. The Commons will vote on the potential ban on outside consultancy jobs this afternoon. Our political editors Andrew Woodcock and Rob Merrick look at the latest: Rory Sullivan 17 November 2021 08:04 1637135212 Seven Tory politicians helped firms access VIP lane for PPE contracts, leak reveals Michael Gove is among seven Tory MPs who helped firms access lucrative PPE contracts through a “VIP lane”, leak documents have revealed. His friend David Meller’s company Meller Designs won more than £160 million in government contracts. The issue is likely to add more pressure on the government, which has been accused of cronyism by Labour. My colleague Adam Forrest has this report: Rory Sullivan 17 November 2021 07:46 1637135045 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sleaze scandal engulfing the government. Rory Sullivan 17 November 2021 07:44

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: Gove friend awarded millions in PPE contracts as Commons to vote on sleaze row