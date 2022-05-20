Boris Johnson news – live: Fury among No 10 staff as PM escapes fresh Partygate fines

Partygate: Johnson faces no further action as police investigation concludes

Downing Street staff who received fines for attending the same lockdown parties as Boris Johnson have reacted with fury after the prime minister escaped further sanctions on Thursday.

A leading expert on Covid laws has also questioned the “inconsistency” of the Metropolitan Police fines on learning that while some junior staff have amassed as many as five fines, the PM and other senior figures avoided fresh action – despite insider accounts that they had attended the same events.

The full findings of Sue Gray, the senior civil servant carrying out a wider report into the scandal, are now expected as soon as next week.

Police said a total of 126 fines were issued to 83 people over events, spanning eight dates between May 2020 and April 2021.

Describing the outcome of the Partygate inquiry as a “bit odd”, barrister Adam Wagner said it appeared that Mr Johnson had avoided fines despite attending illegal leaving drink events.

Downing Street staff furious as Johnson escapes Partygate fines
Downing Street staff who received fines for attending the same lockdown parties as Boris Johnson have reacted with fury after the prime minister escaped further sanctions on Thursday.
"It's a joke," one No 10 source told The Independent. "He told people to 'let their hair down' and enjoy their drinks which they'd earned for 'beating back the virus'."
They said the prime minister had participated in socialising with officials and advisers in a manner that had been regarded as an endorsement of partying after work.
"He's a man of little or no integrity," they added, referring to his handling of the Partygate affair.

