Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-ethics adviser quit over PM’s ‘readiness to break law’

Boris Johnson considering not replacing ethics adviser after Lord Geidt quits

Boris Johnson‘s former ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has said his resignation was prompted by the PM’s willingness to breach international law.

In a second letter to explain his shock decision to quit on Wednesday, Lord Geidt said that the details of the row over steel tariffs which finally provoked his departure were a “distraction” from his real motivation to leave his position.

He said that he walked out because he was unready to endorse the government’s openness to breaking its international obligations.

His comments suggest he may be concerned over Mr Johnson’s attempt to override the Northern Ireland Protocol in a way which will breach the Brexit treaty that he signed less than three years ago.

Meanwhile, the government has faced a backlash over reports it will not appoint a new ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation.

John Penrose, who quit as the anti-corruption tsar earlier this month over the Partygate scandal, said: “You can’t just pretend it doesn’t matter, and that there’s no job to be done.”

Show latest update 1655490601 Starmer and Rayner return questionnaires to police amid Beergate Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner have returned questionnaires to police investigating whether they broke lockdown regulations, a party spokesman has said. Durham Constabulary are looking into whether the rules were violated after Sir Keir was caught on camera drinking a beer in an MP’s office after a day of campaigning for the local elections in Durham in April 2021. Both the Labour leader and Ms Rayner have said they will stand down if they are issued with fixed-penalty notices. Angela Rayner and Sir Keir Starmer At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place. But Labour has argued that food was consumed between work events, meaning it was within the rules. Last month, Durham Constabulary announced they had reversed an earlier decision that no offence had been committed, after receiving “significant new information”. Lamiat Sabin 17 June 2022 19:30 1655488810 Julian Assange’s wife says extradition order signed by Patel a ‘travesty’ Julian Assange’s wife Stella Moris said it is a “travesty” that an order for his extradition to the US was signed by home secretary Priti Patel. Julian Assange’s wife says extradition order signed by Priti Patel is a ‘travesty’ The wife of the WikiLeaks founder Mr Assange, who is currently in Belmarsh prison, said: “This was always a possibility that Priti Patel would send Julian to the country that has plotted to assassinate him, to a country that Julian has exposed of crimes. “We are not at the end of the road here. We are going to fight this. We are going to use every legal avenue and I’m going to spend every waking hour fighting for Julian until he’s free, until justice is served.” After calling the signing of the order a “travesty”, she said: “I have no words to express what it’s like to see the UK process being used as a way to prolong Julian’s suffering.” Lamiat Sabin 17 June 2022 19:00 1655487816 Lord Geidt quit as ethics adviser over PM’s ‘readiness to break law’ Boris Johnson‘s former ethics adviser Christopher Geidt has said his resignation was prompted by the PM’s willingness to breach international law. In a second letter to explain his shock decision to quit on Wednesday, Lord Geidt said that the details of the row over steel tariffs which finally provoked his departure were a “distraction” from his real motivation to leave his position. He said that he walked out because he was unready to endorse the government’s openness to breaking its international obligations. His comments suggest he may be concerned over Mr Johnson’s attempt to override the Northern Ireland Protocol in a way which will breach the Brexit treaty that he signed less than three years ago. Meanwhile, the government has faced a backlash over reports it will not appoint a new ethics adviser after Lord Geidt’s resignation. John Penrose, who quit as the anti-corruption tsar earlier this month over the Partygate scandal, said: “You can’t just pretend it doesn’t matter, and that there’s no job to be done.” Read the full story here by Andrew Woodcock Lamiat Sabin 17 June 2022 18:43 1655487010 Johnson pledges troop training for Ukrainian army during Kyiv visit Boris Johnson made the surprise visit to Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine to offer a major training operation he believes could “change the equation” against the Russian invasion. The Prime Minister visited Kyiv to pledge training to up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days, as he vowed “we will be with you until you ultimately prevail”. Downing Street said the British-led scheme would train and drill Ukrainian troops to accelerate their deployment, rebuild their forces and increase their resistance. Arranged in secret in recent days, it was Mr Johnson’s second visit to Kyiv since Russian president Vladimir Putin began his offensive in February. Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting today (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA) “My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” Mr Johnson said in a statement. “As Ukrainian soldiers fire UK missiles in defence of your nation’s sovereignty, they do so also in defence of the very freedoms we take for granted. “That is why I have offered president Zelensky a major new military training programme that could change the equation of this war – harnessing that most powerful of forces, the Ukrainian determination to win. “Two months on from my last visit, the Ukrainian grit, determination and resilience is stronger than ever, and I know that unbreakable resolve will long outlive the vain ambitions of president Putin.” The costs of the new operation were uncertain, with Downing Street noting that the training programme was just an offer for now. Reporting by PA PA 17 June 2022 18:30 1655485849 Boris Johnson accused of showing ‘total contempt’ for northern Tories MPs were not impressed with the timing of the trip to Kyiv – with one senior Nothern Research Group figure saying that he had shown “total contempt” for colleagues by skipping their conference in Doncaster. A senior NRG source told reporters: “Boris agreed to come and speak to the biggest caucus of Conservatives in the party. This group, who represent his majority, and came through for him in the leadership vote.” The source added: “That goodwill is gone. His actions have shown a total contempt for colleagues, contempt for members and contempt for the north.” Read the full story here PA 17 June 2022 18:10 1655484010 Critics of PM’s visit to Ukraine ‘need to check priorities” – MP A Tory MP has come to Boris Johnson’s defence after he visited Ukraine to meet Volodymyr Zelensky in an unexpected move. The prime minister has been accused of fleeing to Kyiv to visit his Ukrainian counterpart at times his reputation takes a hit. Mr Johnson last went to Kyiv in April, two months after Russia invaded Ukraine. He and Mr Zelensky have been in contact regularly. Simon Clarke, chief secretary to the Treasury, said: “He is literally leading high level talks with the President of Ukraine, a nation still fighting for survival in large part thanks to the leadership Boris Johnson has shown. “I think people seriously need to check their priorities.” Lamiat Sabin 17 June 2022 17:40 1655482810 Labour accuses PM of ‘absent leadership’ during his Ukraine visit A Labour frontbencher has accused Boris Johnson of “absent leadership” after it was revealed that the PM cancelled meetings to visit Ukraine today. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Absent leadership pretty much sums up this Government’s approach to the country’s problems.” PM Mr Johnson is in Kyiv to visit his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, his second trip there during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lamiat Sabin 17 June 2022 17:20 1655481610 PM Boris Johnson pulls out of global climate meeting to visit Kyiv Boris Johnson has pulled out of a virtual climate meeting with 15 other heads of state in order to visit Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine. The prime minister, under fire over the departure of his ethics adviser, is facing criticism that he turns to the Ukrainian president at times his reputation is hit by another failure or scandal. Read the full story here by Rob Merrick Mr Johnson’s latest trip also comes one day after French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi visited Kyiv. In order to make his second visit to see Mr Zelensky, Mr Johnson cancelled an appearance he had scheduled for this afternoon at a conference in Yorkshire held by Conservative MPs in the Northern Research Group. Lamiat Sabin 17 June 2022 17:00 1655480410 ‘Good to be in Kyiv again,’ Boris Johnson tweets Boris Johnson, who is now in Ukraine, has tweeted a picture of himself with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. He added: “Mr President, Volodymyr, it is good to be in Kyiv again.” Mr Johnson is on his second visit to Ukraine since the Russia invasion was launched on 24 February. His first visit was in April. Lamiat Sabin 17 June 2022 16:40 1655479257 Boris Johnson on surprise visit to Ukraine for talks with Zelensky It’s now clear why the PM cancelled his trip to Doncaster on Friday afternoon… Boris Johnson is in Kyiv on an unannounced visit to Ukraine for talks with president Volodymyr Zelensky. The prime minister’s second trip to the war-torn country comes a day after a joint visit by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi. Rory Sullivan 17 June 2022 16:20

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-ethics adviser quit over PM’s ‘readiness to break law’