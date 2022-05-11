Boris Johnson news — live: EU proposals on NI Protocol would ‘take us backwards’, claims Liz Truss

Related video: ‘Frustrating’ lack of flexibility from EU over protocol, says Northern Ireland secretary

The foreign secretary Liz Truss has said the UK “will not shy away” from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol after Boris Johnson indicated the situation was “now very serious”.

Ms Truss argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”, apparently setting the stage for the UK to take unilateral action on the post-Brexit treaty and claimed that some EU proposals “could take us backward”.

The EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic said that “renegotiation is not an option” – and urged London to match Brussels’ “determination and creativity” to finalise solutions to the dispute.

Ms Truss pushed back saying “the current EU proposals fail to properly address the real issues affecting Northern Ireland and in some cases would take us backward.”

Elsewhere, asylum seekers could be sent to Rwanda for “spending a couple of weeks in Brussels staying with friends” while journeying to the UK, or for being found with foreign receipts and train tickets.

Home Office guidance – made public following threats of legal action by refugee charities – includes examples of reasons that people can be selected for removal under Priti Patel’s new scheme.

Show latest update 1652243642 Asylum seekers could be sent to Rwanda for ‘spending a couple of weeks in Brussels’ Asylum seekers could be sent to Rwanda for “spending a couple of weeks in Brussels staying with friends” while journeying to the UK, or for being found with foreign receipts and train tickets in their pockets. Home Office guidance – made public following threats of legal action by refugee charities – includes examples of reasons that people can be selected for removal under Priti Patel’s new scheme. Ukrainian refugees have not been excluded, according to official documents that suggest that anyone who “travelled through safe third countries” like Poland or France can be considered. Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden has more on the government policy under which an asylum seeker may be declared “inadmissible”. Namita Singh 11 May 2022 05:34 1652243064 Liz Truss ‘will not shy away’ from taking action on northern ireland protocol Liz Truss has said the UK “will not shy away” from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol after the prime minister indicated the situation was “now very serious”. The foreign secretary said some proposals put forward by the European Union would “take us backwards” as she argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”. After the government used the Queen’s Speech to declare its continued negotiations with Brussels would not “stand in the way of protecting peace and stability in Northern Ireland”, EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic responded that “renegotiation is not an option” – and urged London to match Brussels’ “determination and creativity” to finalise solutions to the dispute. My colleague Andy Gregory has the details. Namita Singh 11 May 2022 05:24 1652241218 Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics liveblog for Wednesday, 11 May 2022. Namita Singh 11 May 2022 04:53

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news — live: EU proposals on NI Protocol would ‘take us backwards’, claims Liz Truss