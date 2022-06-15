Boris Johnson news – live: EU launches legal action against UK over ‘illegal’ Brexit plans

EU’s Maros Sefcovic says renegotiating Northern Ireland Protocol bill is ‘unrealistic’

The EU has announced fresh legal action against the UK as part of a series of measures in response to the Government’s move to unilaterally scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The European Commission is also resuming legal proceedings against the UK that were shelved last year to facilitate negotiations on post-Brexit trade.

The stalled legal action related to the UK’s unilateral extension of protocol grace periods in 2021. Resuming the proceedings, the EU is issuing the UK with a ‘reasoned opinion’ and giving it two months to respond. If the UK does not respond to the bloc’s satisfaction, it will refer the matter to European Court of Justice.

The two new infringement proceedings announced on Wednesday relate to alleged UK failures around Sanitary and Phytosanitary rules which are checks on agri-food produce entering NI from GB.

Show latest update 1655284646 Sefcovic – UK bill breaks international law The plan would mean “breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached together only three years ago” by Boris Johnson’s government and the EU. Mr Sefcovic said: “Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement. “Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. “So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.” European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic told reporters in Brussels the UK Government had set out to “unilaterally break international law”. EU to set out protocol response

The European Union will set out its response to Boris Johnson's plan to override Northern Ireland's Brexit deal, with fresh legal action expected against the UK.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is set to resume legal action against the UK that was paused in September last year "in a spirit of constructive cooperation".

Mr Sefcovic believes Mr Johnson's unilateral action to effectively tear up elements of the Brexit deal signed by the Prime Minister "goes directly against that spirit".

As well as resuming that frozen legal process over claims the UK was failing to properly implement the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU could also begin a further round of infringement proceedings against the government.

Mr Sefcovic will deliver an update at a press conference in Brussels at 10am.

Matt Mathers 15 June 2022 10:01 London's mayor to unveil £18m package to tackle violence against women

The London mayor will unveil a new £18m package today to combat the scourge of violence against women and girls in the city.

Sadiq Khan will announce the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAMG) strategy during his visit to Waltham Forest in north-east London.

The campaign will take a "holistic approach" to improve safety for women and girls across the city while improving services for victims and survivors, according to a statement issued ahead of the official announcement. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaking to the media outside City Hall in London about the cost-of-living crisis The money from City Hall will aim to improve accountability for perpetrators of gender-based abuse and provide better education of men and boys about sexism. “The epidemic of violence is a crisis which should shame us all which is why I’m uniting with partners across London to not only provide support to women and girls but to help educate and inform all Londoners, especially men, about the danger posed by misogynistic attitudes and behaviours,” said Mr Khan. “As well as record investment in services for victims and survivors, I am also funding initiatives which address the behaviour of those at risk of offending or reoffending to help prevent them turning to violence,” he added. Change will not happen overnight but I believe that together we can help to stop the men who wish to do women harm and drive forward a lasting change in our society’s culture so that women and girls can finally live their lives free from fear, harassment or abuse. Sadiq Khan Namita Singh 15 June 2022 06:59 1655271401 Lib Dems accuse Tories of wanting rail strike to ahead to keep its activist away from by-election The Liberal Democrats have accused the government of “sitting on its hands” and letting a looming national rail strike go ahead – to keep their activists away from a crucial by-election. In a letter to Grant Shapps Sarah Olney, the party’s transport secretary accused ministers of “playing games with people’s lives” to “help save” Boris Johnson. The Conservatives are facing a crucial by-election test in Tiverton and Honiton after the resignation of Tory MP Neil Parish, who quit after admitting to watching pornography at work. Despite a thumping 24,339 vote majority at the last election the party is worried about losing the seat to the Lib Dems, who believe they are now “neck and neck” amid disgust at Mr Johnson’s government. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports: Namita Singh 15 June 2022 06:36 1655270266 Explained: Will Nicola Sturgeon’s push for independence referendum be successful? At first sight, it is difficult to understand why Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland, is launching her latest campaign for a referendum on independence for Scotland right now, writes our associate editor Sean O’ Grady. This is not because it is a bad time due to the state of Brexit, the war in Ukraine or the cost of living crisis, as her opponents suggest. The SNP view, which is perfectly plausible, is that Scotland could make a better job of meeting these challenges if it were in charge of its own destiny, and not being governed, at least in some of the most important areas of policy, by a Conservative party that hasn’t won an election in Scotland since 1955. Read this piece in Politics Explained to understand why has Sturgeon called for a poll now. Namita Singh 15 June 2022 06:17 1655269341 Families of Britons detained abroad urged UK government to do more The families of Britons detained abroad have accused the UK government of “lacking compassion” and “ignoring” them as they called on ministers to do more to release their loved ones. A group gathered in Westminster on Tuesday to share their stories, while others – such as the daughter of imprisoned geologist Jim Fitton – joined with video messages. All were calling for Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, to intervene to set their loved ones detained in various countries abroad free. Zoe Tidman details some of the accounts in this report: Namita Singh 15 June 2022 06:02 1655269213 Airlines ordered to cancel summer flights to avoid holiday misery Airlines have been ordered by the government to cancel flights for July and August now to “de-risk the summer” for tens of thousands of passengers. In a joint letter to airlines, they say: “Cancellations at the earliest possibility to deliver a more robust schedule are better for consumers than late-notice on-the-day cancellations.” Our travel correspondent Simon Calder reports: Namita Singh 15 June 2022 06:00 1655268537 Border checks among the challenges for an independent Scotland, admits Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon admitted border customs checks would be needed with the rest of the UK as she promised to be “frank” about the challenges of an independent Scotland. The First Minister said she would set out more detail on how trade would work between Scotland and the rest of the UK in future papers which will form her independence prospectus. On Tuesday, she published the first of these papers, part of a series called “Building a New Scotland”. My colleague Alastair Jamieson has the details: Namita Singh 15 June 2022 05:48

