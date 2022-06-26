Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Delusional’ PM wants to stay in No 10 into the 2030s

Boris Johnson rules out ‘psychological transformation’ to change his character

Boris Johnson said he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections and that he is planning to be prime minister into the 2030s.

The prime minister is under enormous pressure after a series of scandals and two damaging by-election losses, but has urged Tory MPs plotting to oust him not to focus on the issues he has “stuffed up”.

And he insisted questions over his leadership were now settled after the loss of Wakefield and former stronghold Tiverton and Honiton.

But the unrelenting criticism kept on coming from his own backbenches on Saturday night, with Damian Green, who chairs the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, warning the Government “needs to alter both its style and content” and calling on Cabinet members with leadership hopes to show their stripes.

Former minister David Davis also lashed out at Mr Johnson’s claim the only argument of “substance” for a change of direction he had heard from his critics was for the UK to return to the EU single market, arguing this is “plainly not true of me, or many others”.

Show latest update 1656224609 Good morning Hello and welcome to Sunday’s politics blog bringing you the latest news and analysis from the heart of Westminster. Joe Middleton 26 June 2022 07:23 1656225104 Boris Johnson aiming to stay in Downing Street until 2030s Boris Johnson has said he is planning to be prime minister into the 2030s despite Conservative critics plotting to oust him after voters rejected the Tories in a double by-election defeat. Mr Johnson insisted he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader. He urged Tory MPs plotting to oust him not to focus on the issues he has “stuffed up” after his authority was further diminished by a Cabinet resignation. Mr Johnson earlier insisted the “endless churn” of allegations was “driving people nuts”, as he pushed on with his Rwanda trip despite suggestions further ministerial resignations could follow. Oliver Dowden resigned as Tory party co-chairman, saying he and Conservative supporters were “distressed and disappointed by recent events” and telling the Prime Minister that “someone must take responsibility”. But Mr Johnson set his sights on being in office in the “mid 2030s”, in a run that would see him outlast Margaret Thatcher’s reign. Asked by journalists at the British high commissioner’s residence in Kigali if he would lead his party into the next election, he said: “Will I win? Yes.” In a buoyant mood, the Prime Minister added: “At the moment I’m actively thinking about the third term and what could happen then, but I will review that when I get to it.” Labour, meanwhile, challenged the Tories to call an early election, with leader Sir Keir Starmer telling Mr Johnson: “Bring it on.” Joe Middleton 26 June 2022 07:31 1656225588 Johnson’s 2030 ambition branded ‘delusional’ Backlash to Boris Johnson ambitions to stay in power for another decade has been swift. One unnamed ex-cabinet minister told the Guardian the Prime Minister was “completely delusional”, while a Red Wall MP told the newspaper he was “showing increasing signs of a bunker mentality, and that never ends well.” It comes after a defiant interview with the Prime Minister on Saturday, in which he said criticism from rebels ‘didn’t matter’ and he had no plans to change. Boris Johnson is attending the G7 on Sunday Sam Rkaina 26 June 2022 07:39

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news - live: ‘Delusional’ PM wants to stay in No 10 into the 2030s