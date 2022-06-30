Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Cost of freedom worth paying’ says PM as inflation soars

Boris Johnson compares Russia to Nazi Germany at G7 summit

Boris Johnson has sought to justify his government’s increase in defence spending by saying that the “cost of freedom is always worth paying” amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

At a Nato summit in Madrid, the PM announced a further £55 billion in defence spending until 2030, while spiralling inflation – currently at 9 per cent – continues to erode people’s spending power and living standards are dropping.

When asked at the summit if he is worried about “Ukraine fatigue”, amid a cost of living crisis at home, Mr Johnson replied: “The point I would make about the cost of freedom is that, actually, it is always worth paying.

“Unless we get the right result in Ukraine, Putin will be in a position to commit further acts of aggression against other parts of the former Soviet Union more or less with impunity.

“That will drive further global uncertainty, further oil shocks, further panics and more economic distress for the whole world.”

Earlier, former Labour PM Gordon Brown accused the government of not seeming to “have a clue” about how to deal with the cost of living crisis.

Show latest update 1656604924 Tony Blair says he hopes centrism lives on Sir Tony Blair said he still has hope for the future of centrist politics. The former Labour prime minister was speaking at the Future of Britain conference, partly organised by his own institute. He said: “Sometimes politics isn’t about just going with the flow, it is about resisting it as well.” Tony Blair attends the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle earlier this month (AFP/Getty) Sir Tony admitted that a lot of people might hate centrist politics, but that there was no point in politics if you do not stand up for your beliefs. “It is a fight. There is going to be a big struggle,” he said. He also said that he believes Brexit – which he has strongly opposed – is not going to be reversed in the near future. Lamiat Sabin 30 June 2022 17:02 1656603545 UK government ‘destroying trust’ with Ireland over protocol A former Downing Street chief of staff and architect of the Good Friday Agreement has accused the British government of destroying its trust with the Irish government over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Jonathan Powell, who worked for Tony Blair and was involved in negotiations that forged the Good Friday Agreement, said the relationship between both governments was “terrible”. Mr Powell told the Oireachtas Good Friday Agreement committee – an Irish parliamentary committee – that the compromises made in the 1998 accord had been “upended” by the impact of Brexit. He said trust was vital to negotiations and had been crucial in the years leading up to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. He accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government of “casually destroying something through vandalism”, and trashing the UK’s reputation. “We spent a decade building trust, but the current (British) government is spending its time destroying trust. It is catastrophic. The relationship is terrible but it can be restored quickly,” Mr Powell said. “Any new British government would do its best to rebuild relationships as it is so important.” PA 30 June 2022 16:39 1656601255 Starmer ‘sorry’ to see Amesbury leave Labour frontbench Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that he was “sorry” to receive a resignation from one of his frontbenchers. Shadow local government minister Mike Amesbury announced he would quit to “put his constituents first”. Labour MP Mike Amesbury (UK Parliament) The MP for Weaver Vale in Cheshire said it had been an “honour” to serve under Sir Keir but he wants to “continue to put my constituents first as their MP”. In response, Sir Keir wrote: “I know you had said before that you wanted to step back from the frontbench to have more time for your constituents, but I am still sorry to receive your resignation and want to thank you for your service.” He praised Mr Amesbury’s “vital” role on the shadow frontbench team and said he is “grateful for your continuing support”. Lamiat Sabin 30 June 2022 16:00 1656599453 Zahawi scraps bid to gain more control over academy trusts The government has made a U-turn on key elements of its schools bill that would have given the Department for Education (DfE) more control over academy trusts in England. The bill, tabled by education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, is being opposed by some Conservative and crossbench peers because it gives him a veto over appointments as school trustees, the power to cancel funding agreements, and determine the length of the school day within each trust. Kenneth Baker, the former Tory education secretary under Margaret Thatcher, said in the Lords: “It increases the powers of the secretary of state and the DfE in a way unprecedented since 1870.” A DfE spokesperson said: “We are listening to concerns from peers about how the provisions in the bill would operate in practice, and will make sure the bill protects and strengthens the fundamental freedoms academies enjoy. “That is why we are supporting the temporary removal of clauses 1-18 from the bill, in advance of bringing back revised clauses later in the bill’s passage through parliament.” Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, said Mr Zahawi “has ripped up his own plans and is back to the drawing board with his very first piece of primary legislation”. Lamiat Sabin 30 June 2022 15:30 1656596556 Barristers offered 15 per cent hike in fees just days after striking for better pay Criminal barristers are to receive a 15 per cent fee rise from the end of September, the government announced just days after they closed courts by going on strike. The rise will see a typical criminal barrister receive an additional £7,000 a year, said the Ministry of Justice. Our politics editor Andrew Woodcock will have more on this breaking story as it comes in. Matt Mathers 30 June 2022 14:42 1656595922 Defence spending pledge ‘too little, too late’ Boris Johnson’s pledge to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030 is “too little, too late,” a senior Tory has said. Tobias Ellwood, a former defence secretary, also said now is “not the time to cut the army by 10,000”. Matt Mathers 30 June 2022 14:32 1656594915 Wallace welcomes increased defence spending Defence secretary Ben Wallace has lobbied for increased spending. A source close to Mr Wallace said: “The defence secretary has always been clear that as the threat changes, so should defence spending. “In 2020 the prime minister reversed decades of under-investment in defence and he rightly responded to Russia’s danger by continuing to invest in defence, for which the defence secretary is very grateful.” Matt Mathers 30 June 2022 14:15 1656593251 Boris Johnson tells Britons that ‘cost of freedom worth paying’ amid Ukraine ‘fatigue’ fears As we’ve been reporting, Boris Johnson is attending the Nato summit, where he is discussing with other world leaders the war in Ukraine among other issues. Speaking in Madrid, the prime minister said the “cost of freedom is always worth paying” as he warned that the economic outlooking at home is likely to get worse before it gets better. Our deputy politics editor Rob Merrick has the story: Matt Mathers 30 June 2022 13:47 1656592247 One of Keir Starmer‘s shadow ministers has walked away from the Labour leader’s frontbench team. In a resignation letter issued on Thursday Mike Amesbury said he wanted to have more freedom to campaign in his local constituency. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports: Matt Mathers 30 June 2022 13:30 1656591234 Boris Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence by end of decade Boris Johnson has said the UK will spend 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence by the end of this decade. Speaking from the Nato conference in Madrid, the prime minister said: “We need to invest for the long-term in vital capabilities like future combat air whilst simultaneously adapting to a more dangerous and more competitive world. “The logical conclusion of the investments on which we propose to embark, these decisions, is that we’ll reach 2. 5 per cent of GDP on defence by the end of the decade.” Matt Mathers 30 June 2022 13:13

