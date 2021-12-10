Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’

Boris Johnson accused of double standard after video shows staff joking about alleged holiday party

An ex-standards chief has joined opposition parties in calling for further investigations to be opened into Boris Johnson’s luxury revamp of his Downing Street flat.

The move comes after the prime minister was accused of lying to his own ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, about donations spent on the redecorations.

A report by the Electoral Commission suggested that Mr Johnson had personally sought more funds for the project, despite later telling Lord Geidt that he was not aware of the payments.

Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, said the matter should be investigated, while Tory MP Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said “the truth must come out”.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson continues to be beset by a backlash over parties allegedly held in Downing Street last year when indoor socialising was not permitted.

To add to his list of woes, the prime minister also faces a Tory rebellion over his introduction of Plan B coronavirus measures. Conservative backbencher Marcus Fysh told The Independent he had never felt such “animosity towards the government and our ministers” from his peers.

Show latest update 1639123134 Calls grow for new probe into Downing Street flat revamp Opposition parties have called for a further probe into Boris Johnson’s luxury refit of his Downing Street flat, with Labour’s Angela Rayner accusing him of having “lied” about donations received for the work. So did Sir Alistair Graham, a former chair of the committee of standards in public life, who urged Lord Geidt to investigate the matter. Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has more details: Rory Sullivan 10 December 2021 07:58 1639122970 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage. Rory Sullivan 10 December 2021 07:56

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson news – live: Calls grow for new probe of PM’s luxury flat refurb amid Tory revolt over ‘plan B’