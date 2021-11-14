Boris Johnson news – live: Arcuri reveals diary entries about PM while poll shows sleaze damaging Tories

Jennifer Arcuri admits she feels ‘betrayed’ by Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister’s former mistress Jennifer Arcuri has claimed that he had allegedly overruled advice of his staff in 2013 to promote her business and make her “happy”.

The American entrepreneur wrote handwritten diary entries that have now been published by The Observer.

According to one entry, Boris Johnson – the then Mayor of London – had asked Ms Arcuri, who was about 27 at the time: “How can I be the thrust – the throttle – your mere footstep as you make your career? Tell me: how I can help you?”

The newspaper reported that the claims could reopen the possibility of Mr Johnson facing a potential criminal investigation into misconduct allegations.

In 2019, it had been revealed that Ms Arcuri’s ethical hacking business Hacker House received a £100,000 government business grant that was later deemed “appropriate” after a government investigation.

Responding to the latest revelations, a government spokesperson said that Mr Johnson “followed all the legal requirements” when mayor.

It came amid more than a week of constant sleaze allegations made against a number of Tory MPs.

The latest Opinium poll for the Observer shows Labour now holding a one-point lead over the Tories for the first time since January this year.

Yesterday, a ComRes Savanta poll for The Daily Mail showed Labour with a six-point lead over the Tories.

Show latest update 1636877292 Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s politics news. Stay tuned for updates. Lamiat Sabin 14 November 2021 08:08 1636877785 PM pledges £50m to ‘turbo-charge’ MND treatments Boris Johnson has pledged £50 million to help find new treatments for motor neurone disease (MND). Writing in the Sunday Express, the PM says the funding will “turbo-charge” the search for new therapies and drugs which could potentially improve the life chances of those who are diagnosed with the “cruel and debilitating” illness. MND kills six people in the UK every day, he added. Mr Johnson’s pledge comes after a campaign by the paper, along with a coalition of patients, campaigners and charities, to call for more investment into targeted MND research. Mr Johnson wrote: “We cannot continue like this. So we are going to throw the full weight of government, industry and civil society behind a new British-led scientific mission to transform the fight against this devastating disease. And I believe we can do it.” Sally Light, chief executive of the MND Association, called the investment “game-changing” and that the funds will help “change and save lives.” Lamiat Sabin 14 November 2021 08:16

