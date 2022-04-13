Boris Johnson must resign after ‘breaking law he put in place’, Tory MP says

Conservative MP Nigel Mills has called on Boris Johnson to resign after “breaking the law he put in place”.

The prime minister, along with wife Carrie and Rishi Sunak, has been given a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending a lockdown party at Downing Street.

Speaking on Sky News, Mr Mills suggested that he cannot continue “out of principle”.

“We have a prime minister in office find by police for breaking the laws he put in place, that he was on TV every night urging people to follow,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.