Boris Johnson meets Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson made an unannounced visit to Kyiv for talks with Ukraine‘s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday (17 June).

It is the second visit the prime minister has made to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February.

“It is good to be in Kyiv again”, Johnson tweeted alongside a picture of the two leaders.

Johnson and Zelensky’s meeting comes a day after the Ukrainian president was visited by French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian PM Mario Draghi.

