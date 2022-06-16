Boris Johnson may not replace ethics advisor after second quits in two years

Boris Johnson is considering abolishing the role of independent ethics adviser, after the second dramatic resignation from the position in Downing Street in the space of less than two years.

Following Christopher Geidt’s shock walkout on Wednesday evening, Downing Street said Mr Johnson was considering a rethink of the system which could see responsibility for overseeing ministers’ adherence to their code of conduct handed to a committee rather than a high-profile individual.

After a string of scandals including lockdown-breaching No 10 parties and the refurbishment of the PM’s flat, it is understood that Mr Johnson feels the task of acting as custodian of ethics in Downing Street may place too much pressure on an individual official.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesperson said: “This function is vitally important and the prime minister is committed to making sure all ministers – including the PM – are held to account for maintaining high standards of behaviour and behaving in a way that upholds the high standards of propriety the public expects.”

But he said the PM acknowledges that Lord Geidt was forced to operate in “difficult circumstances” and that a number of issues about the role have been raised both by the adviser himself and by the Commons Public Administration Committee.

“He wants to consider those and reflect on how best to fulfil that commitment of ensuring rigorous oversight and scrutiny of ministerial issues.

“In light of those issues, it’s right that time is taken to consider carefully how best to do this before deciding exactly who and what that function should be.”

Asked if this meant Lord Geidt may not be replaced, the spokesperson said: “The prime minister hasn’t made a final decision on how best to carry out that function, whether it relates to a specific individual or not.”

