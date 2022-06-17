Boris Johnson makes second surprise visit to Kyiv since Russian invasion

Boris Johnson has made his second surprise visit to Kyiv since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister is expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during the visit to the Ukrainian capital.

It is understood that Downing Street will confirm the visit shortly.

