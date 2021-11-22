Boris Johnson was left floundering today when he lost his place in a high-profile speech to business leaders.

The prime minister was rendered speechless for 20 seconds as he searched through his text, muttering “forgive me, forgive me”.

The normally fluent PM had already stumbled over his words several times during the speech to the CBI at the Port of Tyne, in which he asked executives whether they had ever visited Peppa Pig World and made “vroom vroom” car noises as he described the acceleration of an electric vehicle.

He also came close to swearing when he said he doubted people would permanently want to work from home except for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – “an acronym I won’t repeat”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson lost for words in bizarre speech to business leaders