Inflation hits 40-year high as energy bills soar

Rishi Sunak has called on businesses to “invest, train and innovate” more to help boost domestic prosperity as he called the supply shocks in Britain a “perfect storm”.

Warning that the “next few months will be tough”, Mr Sunak in a speech to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Wednesday, said he stood ready to do more to help families cope with the impact of inflation.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the business organisation, he said: “We are on your side and will help them increase productivity and enterprise by cutting tax.”

“In the autumn Budget we will cut your taxes to encourage you to do all those thing,” he said. “That is the path to higher productivity, higher living standards, and a more prosperous and secure future.”

Informing about the government’s plans aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis, Mr Sunak said “we have provided £22bn of direct support, and we are going further. In October, we’re cutting energy bills by a further £200.

“In just a few weeks’ time, the national insurance threshold will increase to £12,500.”

Show latest update 1652931367 Welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Thursday, 19 May 2022, where we provide the latest updates on UK politics. Namita Singh 19 May 2022 04:36

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson - live: Rishi Sunak warns UK facing cost-of-living ‘perfect storm’