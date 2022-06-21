Boris Johnson – live: PM ‘well’ after operation as No 10 admits ‘Carriegate’ demand

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

Boris Johnson is “feeling well” after he was placed under general anaesthetic for a routine operation on his sinuses this morning, No 10 has said.

Responsibility for “significant decisions” facing the government was passed over to deputy prime minister Dominic Raab for a 24-hour period from the start of the operation.

It comes as Downing Street has confirmed that members of Boris Johnson’s team intervened following the publication of a story about his wife Carrie in The Times, but denied that the prime minister himself contacted the paper to complain.

Mr Johnson was driven to an NHS hospital in London around 6am on Monday morning and was put under anaesthetic shortly afterwards for the operation, which No 10 described as “minor”.

The op – which had been scheduled for some time and was not an emergency – was described as a success and Mr Johnson returned to Downing Street around 10am, where he is spending the day resting.

Show latest update 1655783039 Amid rail chaos PM to call for ‘sensible compromise’ Boris Johnson is set to call for a “sensible compromise” to shield rail passengers from country-wide travel chaos. The prime minister is expected to argue ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping” by going ahead with the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation. The move comes after last-ditch talks to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions failed to land on a solution. Amy Gibbons reports: Sravasti Dasgupta 21 June 2022 04:43 1655779800 Unions and ministers in blame game as travellers hit by worst rail strikes since 1980 Rail unions have accused the government of “actively preventing” the resolution of a dispute which will see millions of passengers’ journeys disrupted from Tuesday in the most significant strikes to hit the network since the 1980s. The RMT union pulled the plug on last-ditch talks with employers on Monday, blaming ministers for preventing Network Rail and the train operating companies from negotiating freely on pay, jobs and conditions. But Grant Shapps’ Department for Transport dismissed the claim as “absolutely not true”, insisting that a £2bn shortfall in resources for the national network which the RMT attributed to government cuts was in fact the result of reduced passenger numbers following Covid. Joe Middleton 21 June 2022 03:50 1655772600 What do Gareth Southgate and Keir Starmer have in common? Quite a lot, actually England football fans say they want to win games and Labour supporters say they want to win seats, but, asks Marie Le Conte, do they really want that at any cost? Joe Middleton 21 June 2022 01:50 1655769000 Treasury minister Simon Clarke challenged over rail staff earning £28k a year Treasury minister Simon Clarke challenged over rail staff earning £28k a year Joe Middleton 21 June 2022 00:50 1655765439 ‘Total policy failure’: Government less than half way to hitting annual tree planting target The government has been accused of overseeing a “total economic and environmental policy failure” on tree planting, with current rates not even halfway to hitting targets set in 2019. Boris Johnson said the government would plant 30,000 hectares (75,000 acres) of new woodland in Britain every year by 2024. But with a year and a half to go, official figures reveal planting is still below 14,000 hectares for the year to 31 March 2022. The Confederation of Forest Industries (Confor), which represents more than 1,500 forestry and wood businesses around the UK, said that the “woeful” rate of progress meant there was now “zero chance” of reaching the targets. Harry Cockburn reports. Joe Middleton 20 June 2022 23:50 1655761839 Rail strikes will cause ‘chaos and misery’ for millions, Grant Shapps says Rail strikes will cause ‘chaos and misery’ for millions, Grant Shapps says Joe Middleton 20 June 2022 22:50 1655758239 Will Boris Johnson keep the dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol going until the next general election? If the prime minister does decide to call an election next May, a promise to ditch the protocol checks could form part of a manifesto pitch, writes Adam Forrest. Joe Middleton 20 June 2022 21:50 1655754639 Army orgies ‘fairly common’ amid ‘slut-shaming’ culture of women, whistleblower says A whistleblower has said orgies in the army are fairly common as she warned the recent incident at Merlville Baracks points to a wider culture of misogyny in the armed forces which views women as “lesser beings”. Speaking exclusively to The Independent , the woman, who previously worked in recruitment for the British Army, said the institution often felt like a throwback to the 1950s. It comes after a group of paratroopers were put under military police investigation after footage surfaced of them having an orgy with a civilian woman at Merville Barracks – a military base in Colchester. Maya Oppenheim reports. Joe Middleton 20 June 2022 20:50 1655751039 ICYMI: Treasury minister Simon Clarke says Brexit is not to blame for airport chaos Treasury minister Simon Clarke says Brexit is not to blame for airport chaos Joe Middleton 20 June 2022 19:50 1655747636 Government refuses to rule out another Rwanda deportation flight The government did not rule out trying to send another deportation flight to Rwanda before the outcome of a full High Court review of the policy. A Home Office minister was asked by the SNP’s home affairs spokesman to confirm Priti Patel will not be “gambling on another utterly reckless, degrading and expensive attempt at these removals” before the judicial review is heard. Tom Pursglove told Stuart C McDonald “we do not comment on what are ongoing legal proceedings”. He then noted “every day that this new partnership is not in operation is a day that people continue to risk their lives in the Channel”. The first deportation flight to Rwanda was supposed to take place last week, but was blocked at the last minute after a late intervention by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). A full judicial review of the policy is expected to take place in July. However, it is not clear whether the Home Office will attempt to send another flight to Rwanda before then. Mr McDonald said: “The full hearing on whether the Home Secretary’s policy in Rwanda is lawful will take place, as the minister has said, in July. “So, surely if she has one iota of respect for UNHCR, and the importance of the Refugee Convention, she will confirm now that she will wait for the outcome of that hearing, instead of gambling on another utterly reckless, degrading and expensive attempt at these removals?” Mr Pursglove replied: “The honourable gentleman will recognise that of course, we do not comment on what are ongoing legal proceedings, but what I would say to him is this, and we have had this debate many times, but every day that this new partnership is not in operation is a day that people continue to risk their lives in the Channel. “That is not acceptable. It’s not sustainable.” Joe Middleton 20 June 2022 18:53

