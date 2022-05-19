Boris Johnson – live: PM to face no further fines, as police end Partygate probe

Inflation hits 40-year high as energy bills soar

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have escaped further fines over lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 as police conclude their investigations.

Both the prime minister and Ms Johnson previously received £50 fixed penalty notices in relation to a 56th birthday party held for Mr Johnson in the Cabinet Room in June 2020.

But the PM’s official spokesperson has confirmed Mr Johnson has been told by police he will receive no further penalties, and The Independent understands the same assurance has been given to Carrie.

The Metropolitan Police said 126 fines had been given out over eight events.

A total of 73 women and 53 men had been given penalties – some multiple times.

Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into partygate could be published as soon as next week, now that police inquiries have concluded, a source close to her team told The Independent.

Ms Gray’s report was completed in January, but she delayed the publication of the full document at the request of the Metropolitan Police to avoid any danger of influencing their investigation.

Show latest update 1652959407 Twenty-eight people referred for between two and five fines, says Metropolitan Police Scotland Yard’s acting deputy commissioner Helen Ball said: “In total we have made 126 referrals for a fixed-penalty notice to be issued. “Some of those referrals were for more than one fixed-penalty notice to be issued – 28 people have been referred for between two and five fixed-penalty notices.” She told broadcasters: “The whole of the pandemic was extraordinary times, wasn’t it, and many things happened that haven’t happened before or haven’t happened since. “We’ve carried out a really thorough, painstaking and impartial investigation into what happened. “That has concluded today with the outcome I have described.” Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 12:23 1652958332 Boris Johnson and wife Carrie escape further fines as partygate investigation concludes Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson has confirmed the prime minister has been told by police that neither he nor his wife Carrie Johnson are to receive further partygate fines. Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 12:05 1652957815 Possible people will still receive partygate fines in coming days, says Metropolitan Police The Met’s acting deputy commissioner Helen Ball said it was possible that people would still receive partygate fines over the coming days. “We have made some referrals today, so it is possible that people will hear in the next 24 to 48 hours,” she said. She also said Scotland Yard had no objection to senior civil servant Sue Gray publishing her report on partygate. “We have no objections at all to Sue Gray publishing her report and she will make her decisions now as to the next steps she wants to take, I’m sure.” Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 11:56 1652957026 Carrie Johnson has not received any further partygate fines An update from our political editor Andrew Woodcock: Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has not received any further fined in the final round of Partygate fixed penalty notices, The Independent understands. Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 11:43 1652956232 Timeline of government gatherings as more partygate fines issued The Independent has taken a look at all the claims of parties and investigations into gatherings across No 10, government departments and at Conservative Party HQ. Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 11:30 1652955452 Metropolitan Police has ‘no objection’ to Sue Gray publishing report Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden is in a briefing with Metropolitan Police acting deputy commissioner Helen Ball. Ms Ball has told reporters: “We have no objection to Sue Gray publishing her report and she will make her own decision now on what action she wants to take. “The position at the moment is that 97 of the FPNs have been paid, we haven’t been notified that anyone intends to contest it.” Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 11:17 1652954603 Crucial Sue Gray Partygate report could come as soon as next week Sue Gray’s long-awaited report into partygate could be published as soon as next week, now that police inquiries have concluded, a source close to her team has told The Independent. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock has more updates here: Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 11:03 1652954348 The eight events that led to 126 partgate fines Our home affairs and security editor Lizzie Dearden has more details on those partygate fines: The events found to have breached Covid laws included: The “bring your own booze” Downing Street garden party on 20 May 202

Boris Johnson’s birthday celebration on 19 June 2020

A gathering in the prime minister’s official residence on 13 November 2020 – the day of Dominic Cummings’ departure

The Downing Street Christmas party on 18 December 2020

A Cabinet Office drinks event on 17 December 2020

The leaving do held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, where a suitcase of wine was allegedly brought into Downing Street

Number 10 leaving drinks on 14 January 2021

A leaving do for a No 10 private secretary on 18 June 2020. Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 10:59 1652953857 Partygate investigation ends with 126 fines issued for eight events, Met Police say The Metropolitan Police investigation into Partygate has ended, with 126 fines given out over eight events. The force said its probe was now complete, and that a total of 73 women and 53 men had been given penalties – some multiple times. Follow our breaking news story here: Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 10:50 1652953823 Reputation of Commons can only be rebuilt if ‘bad eggs’ are dealt with, says Sir Lindsay Hoyle Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the reputation of the House of Commons can only be rebuilt if “bad eggs” are dealt with. The Commons Speaker said those who work in Parliament should not feel alone or feel they have to suffer, as he highlighted there is support available. He also said people should go straight to the police if a criminal offence has been committed. Asked about his feelings on recent events and allegations involving figures in Westminster, Sir Lindsay told Times Radio: “I’m very, very concerned, not only for victims, but also this doesn’t help the reputation of the House of Commons. Far from it. “What I want to do is make sure we have clear ways in which to support victims and making sure that those routes are available, and what I would say very clearly – if it is a criminal offence, please go straight to the police. “We also have our ICGS, our independent complaints way forward, so as I say we have different routes, please use them. “Do not feel you’re alone. Do not feel that you have to suffer. We’re here to help and support. “And we’ve got to rebuild the reputation of the House of Commons. We can only do that by ensuring if there are bad eggs out there, let’s get them.” Chiara Giordano 19 May 2022 10:50

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson - live: PM to face no further fines, as police end Partygate probe