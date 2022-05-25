Boris Johnson – live: PM must quit if slammed by Partygate report, voters say

Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over images showing him drinking at leaving do

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of voters think that Boris Johnson should quit if he is criticised in Sue Gray’s report on the Partygate scandal that has rocked Westminster.

The findings, in an exclusive Savanta poll for The Independent also reveal that more than a quarter of those who backed the Tories in 2019 said they were less likely to do so again if Mr Johnson stays on as leader.

The polling comes on the same day Downing Street insiders described chaotic mid-lockdown parties dubbed “Wine-Time Fridays” where bins would overflow with empty bottles of alcohol and No10 would be left a “mess”.

Speaking to BBC Panorama three individuals described gatherings they felt were condoned by the prime minister as he was “grabbing a glass for himself”.

The current and former staffers said the culture was set by Mr Johnson himself, claiming he “wanted to be liked” and for staff to be able to “let their hair down”.

The damaging details follow the publication of a leaked photograph showing Mr Johnson raising a glass at a leaving drinks event for his former spin doctor at the height of England’s second lockdown.

Show latest update 1653452111 Government ‘planning windfall tax on energy companies to ease cost-of-living crisis’ The Treasury is understood to be finalising plans for a new windfall tax on energy firms that would be used to help those who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. Boris Johnson is reportedly poised to announce a multibillion-pound package of measures to alleviate some of the pressures facing households across the country, who are being hit with the soaring cost of energy and food. Tom Batchelor has more details: Stuti Mishra 25 May 2022 05:15 1653450611 Exclusive: No 10 preparing for resignation of top civil servant over Partygate report Downing Street has prepared a response in anticipation of the resignation of top civil servant Simon Case over Sue Gray’s report into Partygate. The planning document, seen by The Independent, comes despite the findings from Ms Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties across Whitehall and Westminster not yet having been made public. The findings are also not meant to have been shared with No 10 at this stage. The drafted letter notes Mr Case’s contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. It also notes he took on the role from Sir Mark Sedwill in September 2020, when the country was in the midst of facing Covid, its greatest challenge since the Second World War. Anna Isaac reports. Stuti Mishra 25 May 2022 04:50 1653449238 Politics Explained: What are the rules about lying to parliament? The ministerial code says: “Ministers who knowingly mislead parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the prime minister.” If they are the prime minister, the implication must be that they should offer their resignation to the Queen – who, because she doesn’t interfere in politics, would have to accept it. But who gets to decide whether Boris Johnson has fallen foul of this long-standing constitutional convention? In the end, it is a decision of raw politics, made by the House of Commons as a whole, writes John Rentoul. Read more: Stuti Mishra 25 May 2022 04:27 1653444000 Ex-cabinet minister urges government to pause over Troubles amnesty plans A former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has urged his own government to “pause” over controversial plans to create an effective amnesty for terrorists. Julian Smith also said he was “deeply uncomfortable” with the idea of voting for the proposed legislation, although he said he acknowledged there was no easy way forward. Ministers believe the plans, first unveiled in the Queen’s Speech earlier this month, will allow them to keep their pledge to protect ex-soldiers from possible prosecutions. Kate Devlin reports. Joe Middleton 25 May 2022 03:00 1653442200 Two-thirds of voters want Johnson to go if report slams him over Partygate Two-thirds (66 per cent) of voters believe Boris Johnson should resign if he is heavily criticised in Sue Gray’s report on the Partygate scandal, which could be released as early as Wednesday. And in findings which will trouble Conservative MPs anxious about holding on to their seats in the next general election, more than a quarter (26 per cent) of those who backed the Tories in 2019 said they were less likely to do so again if Mr Johnson stays on as leader. The figures were scarcely reduced from the height of the Partygate furore in January, and suggested that Mr Johnson has earned little credit from voters for escaping with only one £50 fine from the Metropolitan Police inquiry. Andrew Woodcock reports. Joe Middleton 25 May 2022 02:30 1653440400 It’s the anniversary of Section 28 – so what’s changed for LGBT+ people in Britain? In 2015, the UK was ranked as the best country in Europe for LGBT+ rights – now, it sits in 14th place, writes Harry Readhead. Joe Middleton 25 May 2022 02:00 1653438600 Tory MP slams his colleagues for defending ‘indefensible’ Boris Johnson Tory MP slams his colleagues for defending ‘indefensible’ Boris Johnson Joe Middleton 25 May 2022 01:30 1653436800 No10 plans energy bill help in bid to deflect Partygate anger No 10 is poised to unveil measures aimed at easing the cost of living crisis in order to offset public anger over the Sue Gray Partygate report. The communications grid — the planning document used by government spin doctors — includes an extension to the warm homes discount. An announcement on the measure, which could come later this week, is expected to be worth hundreds of pounds to some households. Anna Isaac and Andrew Woodcock report. Joe Middleton 25 May 2022 01:00 1653435000 Trump ‘hostility’ hampered attempts to secure release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe, says ex-foreign secretary Efforts to secure the freedom of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from detention in Iran were complicated by the “hostility” of Donald Trump’s administration, former foreign secretary Philip Hammond said. Giving evidence to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Lord Hammond said the arrival in the White House of President Joe Biden was key to the agreement which led to the release of the UK-Iranian dual national earlier this year. He also disclosed how, as chancellor of the exchequer, he had been unable to authorise the settlement of a historic £400 million debt owed to Iran which finally secured the deal because strict legal criteria had not been met. Joe Middleton 25 May 2022 00:30 1653433186 ICYMI: Polish PM warns ‘only Putin will be happy’ with UK-EU row over Northern Ireland Protocol Polish PM warns ‘only Putin will be happy’ with UK-EU row over Northern Ireland Protocol Joe Middleton 24 May 2022 23:59

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson – live: PM must quit if slammed by Partygate report, voters say