Boris Johnson – live: PM backs bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry and suffers triple lock defeat

Cop26: Boris Johnson says climate promises ‘100% useless’ without action

Boris Johnson is to back a bid to stop the suspension of a Conservative MP found to have breached Commons lobbying rules.

North Shropshire Tory MP Owen Paterson could be banned from the Commons for 30 days after he was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules as he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Tory MPs will be instructed by party whips on Wednesday to back an amendment put forward by former leader of the Commons Dame Andrea Leadsom which would see the creation of a new committee that would examine – among other issues – whether the case against Mr Paterson should be reviewed.

The prime minister, meanwhile, suffered a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over his plans to restrict increases in the state pension.

Peers by 280 votes to 178 backed a cross-party motion to keep retirement payouts linked to earnings – a large majority of 102.

Under the amendment, the so-called “triple lock” would stay in place but adjustments would be allowed to be made for the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Show latest update 1635927451 Boris Johnson backs bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry Boris Johnson is to back a bid to stop the suspension of a Conservative MP found to have breached Commons lobbying rules. North Shropshire Tory MP Owen Paterson could be banned from the Commons for 30 days after he was found to have committed an “egregious” breach of standards rules as he lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year. Tory MPs will be instructed by party whips on Wednesday to back an amendment put forward by former leader of the Commons Dame Andrea Leadsom which would see the creation of a new committee that would examine – among other issues – whether the case against Mr Paterson should be reviewed. Read the full background to the story here: Chiara Giordano 3 November 2021 08:17 1635926989 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live UK politics coverage. We’ll be bringing you rolling updates from Westminster and beyond throughout the day. Chiara Giordano 3 November 2021 08:09

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson – live: PM backs bid to overturn Owen Paterson lobbying inquiry and suffers triple lock defeat