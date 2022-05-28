Boris Johnson – live: PM accused of changing ministerial code ‘to save his own skin’

Rishi Sunak says he will give his £400 energy rebate to charity

Boris Johnson has been accused of watering down the rules on ministerial behaviour to ‘save his own skin’.

A new government policy statement issued said ministers who are found to have breached the Ministerial Code will no longer be automatically expected to resign or face the sack.

The chair of the House of Commons standards committee Chris Bryant criticised the move, claiming it took the country into ‘banana republic territory’.

It comes as veteran Tory MP Sir Bob Neill called for prime minister to quit in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into Partygate.

In a statement posted to his website, Sir Bob said that as those the “set the rules”, politicians have a “particular responsibility to stick to them ourselves.”

Elsewhere, chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new tax relief on investment in oil and gas extraction in the UK will cost the taxpayer around £1.9 billion a year, it is claimed.

The tax relief. that has been widely criticised by green groups, opposition politicians and even oil executives also risks short-changing the taxpayer further down the road, according to estimates from think tank the New Economics Foundation (NEF).

Show latest update 1653725433 Attorney general says schools do not have to accommodate transgender pupils Schools do not have to accommodate transgender pupils by addressing them by their prefered pronouns or allowing them to use gender-appropriate toilets, the attorney general has said. In an interview with The Times, cabinet minister Suella Braverman said that schools are under no legal obligation to allow transgender children to wear their prefered school uniform. She also criticised schools for their “unquestioning approach” to gender reassignment, saying they should take a “much firmer line” when it came to making provisions for transgender students. My colleague Holly Bancroft reports: Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 May 2022 09:10 1653723633 Conservatives would hold just three out of 88 battleground seats if election held now, poll suggests In a major blow to the party, the prime minister’s own seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip would likely fall to Labour control, with current results suggesting a 5 point Labour lead over the Conservatives. According to latest YouGov modelling, of the 88 seats which Boris Johnson’s party either won from Labour in 2019 or currently hold with a slim majority, the Tories would only manage to retain its control of Ashfield, Bassetlaw, and Dudley North, writes Emily Atkinson. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 May 2022 08:40 1653721833 Tory MP accuses PM of ‘misleading’ parliament Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading Parliament by one of his own MPs as the number of Tories calling for him to resign over No 10 lockdown parties continues to grow. Veteran Conservative Sir Bob Neill and 2019 entrant Alicia Kearns both voiced their dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister’s insistence that he had not broken coronavirus rules by attending leaving-dos for departing officials. Sir Bob, a qualified barrister and chairman of the Commons Justice Committee, confirmed he had submitted a letter of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s premiership following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street partying. Ms Kearns said the senior civil servant’s inquiry demonstrated that Mr Johnson had been “complicit in the holding of many goodbye parties for his staff” which the backbencher said “displayed a complete disregard” for Covid restrictions in place at the time. The Rutland and Melton MP said she had reached the conclusion that the “Prime Minister’s account of events to Parliament was misleading”. Maryam Zakir-Hussain 28 May 2022 08:10 1653720016 Rishi Sunak’s ‘obscene’ tax relief for fossil fuel firms will ‘cost taxpayer £1.9bn a year’ Rishi Sunak’s new tax relief on investment in oil and gas extraction in the UK will cost the taxpayer around £1.9 billion a year, it’s claimed. Rishi Sunak’s latest idea has been met with criticism Sam Rkaina 28 May 2022 07:40 1653699600 Carers ‘facing £200 cut to income’ after being left out of Rishi Sunak’s cost of living package Britain’s one million unpaid carers are facing a real-terms cut to their income of more than £200 after being excluded from Rishi Sunak’s cost of living package, the Liberal Democrats have warned. With the carer’s allowance increasing by just 3.1 per cent from £67.60 a week to £69.70, rocketing inflation means claimants are taking a combined hit of £193m this year, after inflation of 9 per cent is taken into account, the party said. There was dismay on Thursday when it emerged that a one-off payment of £650 to help benefit claimants with living costs was going to recipients of universal credit, tax credits and income support, but not those getting the carer’s allowance. Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports: Emily Atkinson 28 May 2022 02:00 1653696000 Conservatives would hold just three out of 88 battleground seats if election held now, poll suggests The Conservative party would hold just three of its 88 battleground seats in the UK were an election to take place tomorrow, stark new polling suggests. In a major blow to the party, the prime minister’s own seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip would likely fall to Labour control, with current results suggesting a 5pt Labour lead over the Conservatives. According to latest YouGov modelling, of the 88 seats which Boris Johnson’s party either won from Labour in 2019 or currently hold with a slim majority, the Tories would only manage to retain its control of Ashfield, Bassetlaw, and Dudley North. It follows a dire result for Mr Johnson in this year’s local election, which saw voters move against the Conservatives in the PM’s seat – instead electing three Labour councillors across 21 seats in eight wards. Emily Atkinson 28 May 2022 01:00 1653692400 Opinion: Labour says it is ‘winning the battle of ideas’ – it is tough to argue Leaving aside the inconvenient fact that the Liberal Democrats proposed such a levy in October, there is something in what Reeves says about our country’s two major parties. Rishi Sunak’s fiscal event was more or less scripted by Reeves, and she looked suitably pleased with herself at the despatch box. Emily Atkinson 28 May 2022 00:00 1653689701 Watch: Sunak defends energy bill rebate going to every household Sunak defends energy bill rebate going to every household Emily Atkinson 27 May 2022 23:15 1653687501 Sunak’s measures won’t make ‘difference to my purse,’ says disabled woman Rishi Sunak’s measures to help disabled people during the cost-of-living crisis are not enough and will be “quickly swallowed up”, a woman living on Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) has said. Julie Inglis, 53, from Forres in the north of Scotland, worked in an ambulance control centre but had to retire after multiple strokes. She lives with chronic pain, and has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a lung condition that causes breathing difficulty. Speaking to the PA news agency following Mr Sunak’s statement on Thursday, Ms Inglis said: “Although yesterday’s announcements were very welcome and will make a difference, I’d be lying if I said it was enough. “I’m sure most in my position will be the same. We’ve been struggling for so long that a few hundred here or there is quickly swallowed up and just reduces the debt a little. “I won’t feel a difference in my purse.” Emily Atkinson 27 May 2022 22:38 1653686244 ‘Sooner rotten Tory government gone, the better,’ says MP Emily Atkinson 27 May 2022 22:17

