Boris Johnson — live: Downing Street ‘sacrificing everything’ to keep PM in power

File. Boris Johnson

A former Conservative cabinet minister, Rory Stewart, has said that the entire Downing Street operation is now focused solely on trying to keep “monstrous ego” Boris Johnson in power.

He warned of the erosion of trust in British politics and compared the current leadership to that of convicted fraudster and former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Meanwhile, the security guards and cleaners who work in government offices are going to protest against Whitehall’s “culture of disrespect” towards cleaning and security staff outside of Downing Street on Friday.

According to the United Voices of the World (UVW) union, the protest is meant to put more pressure on Mr Johnson to resign.

The chair of parliament’s privileges committee has already said it is “absolutely certain” that the prime minister will be forced to resign if the cross-party panel finds he has misled the Commons.

Show latest update 1653624003 Downing Street focused on keeping ‘monstrous ego’ prime minister in power, says Rory Stewart Rory Stewart has said the entire Downing Street operation is now focused solely on trying to keep “monstrous ego” Boris Johnson in power. The former Conservative minister said that “they won’t make basic decisions, they won’t cut, for example, VAT on fuel, which is crucial to people’s lives. And the reason they can’t make decisions is they are fighting, day by day, these headlines. “The whole of Downing Street is just about one thing, which is the survival of the prime minister. They are sacrificing everything, the country, the party, their careers, to try to keep this monstrous ego floating around in Downing Street,” he said. Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 27 May 2022 05:00

