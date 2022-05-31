Boris Johnson – live: Calls for no-confidence vote to intensify if Tories lose by-elections

Led by Donkeys video chronicles the times Boris Johnson told people to ‘follow the rules’

Conservative MPs have hinted that the prime minister could face growing calls for a no-confidence vote if the Tories lose two parliamentary by-elections next month.

A total of 26 Tory MPs, including former attorney general Jeremy Wright, have already called for Boris Johnson to resign after Sue Gray’s Partygate report. However, insiders estimate the number of disgruntled members could be higher. as the scandal rages on.

Some senior Conservative MPs have told Financial Times that a loss in the upcoming by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon and Wakefield in West Yorkshire could trigger more Tories to send letters demanding a no-confidence vote.

“There will be another round of [no confidence letters] post the by-elections,” one MP was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Another MP said the criticism against Mr Johnson could “blow up” after the elections.

A total of 54 Tory MPs will have to send letters to the 1922 committee for a vote of no-confidence to take place.

Show latest update 1653970811 No-confidence vote likely if Tories lose by-elections, MPs say Conservative MPs have hinted that the prime minister could face growing calls for a no-confidence vote if the Tories lose two parliamentary by-elections next month. Two senior members of the parliament have told Financial Times that a loss in the upcoming by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon and Wakefield in West Yorkshire could trigger more Tories to send letters demanding a no-confidence vote. “There will be another round of [no confidence letters] post the by-elections,” one MP was quoted by the newspaper as saying. Another MP said the criticism against Mr Johnson could “blow up” after the elections. Already 26 members have urged the prime minister to resign. A total of 54 Tory MPs will have to send letters to the 1922 committee for a vote of no-confidence to take place. Stuti Mishra 31 May 2022 05:20 1653969543 Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Partygate scandal and UK politics for Tuesday, 31 May 2022. Stay tuned for the latest! Stuti Mishra 31 May 2022 04:59

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Boris Johnson – live: Calls for no-confidence vote to intensify if Tories lose by-elections