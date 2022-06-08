Boris Johnson jokes his political career has ‘barely begun’ during PMQs

Boris Johnson said that his political career has “barely begun” after he won a confidence vote on Monday (5 June).

The prime minister made the comment in response to Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle, who said that the vote “demonstrated just how loathed [Johnson] is…in his own party” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June).

“I can assure her in a long political career so far – barely begun – I’ve of course picked up political opponents all over,” Johnson said.

