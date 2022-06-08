Boris Johnson jokes his political career has ‘barely begun’ during PMQs

Posted on June 8, 2022 0

Boris Johnson said that his political career has “barely begun” after he won a confidence vote on Monday (5 June).

The prime minister made the comment in response to Labour MP Dame Angela Eagle, who said that the vote “demonstrated just how loathed [Johnson] is…in his own party” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (8 June).

“I can assure her in a long political career so far – barely begun – I’ve of course picked up political opponents all over,” Johnson said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Boris Johnson jokes his political career has ‘barely begun’ during PMQs